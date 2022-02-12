Quad takes up Ukraine, Indo-Pacific 'coercion'

Next Quad summit in Japan by May

EAM S Jaishankar presents a bat autographed by Virat Kohli to his Australian counterpart Marise Payne at the MCG in Melbourne. PTI

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

NEW DELHI, February 11

Russia’s role in the Ukraine crisis figured for the first time at the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting held in Melbourne on Friday. Barring External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the other three ministers prominently mentioned this issue at a post-meeting media briefing though the joint statement kept its focus firmly on the Indo-Pacific.

Seeking free, open Indo-Pacific

An agenda seeking to further the Quad’s shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific is being pursued for peace, stability & prosperity. S Jaishankar, EAM

The Ukraine crisis was also discussed at the fourth meeting of the Quad foreign ministers in Melbourne, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while calling on all American citizens to leave Kyiv. Japanese and Australian foreign ministers Yoshimasa Hayashi and Marise Payne also reiterated their strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We’re in a window when an invasion could begin at any time and, to be clear, that includes during the Olympics,” warned Blinken at the media conference where there was no question on the Quad.

Payne also dwelt on the Moscow-Beijing alliance which was “concerning because it doesn’t... represent a global order that squares with ambitions for freedom and openness and sovereignty and the protection of territorial integrity”. The joint statement made no mention of the crisis but reaffirmed the Quad’s commitment to support efforts to ensure the Indo-Pacific remains free from coercion in an indirect reference to China’s aggressive behaviour. It also opposed coercive economic policies, denounced the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism and asserted that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country because “ungoverned spaces” are a direct threat to the safety and security of the Indo-Pacific.

The statement, in a veiled criticism of Pakistan, called on all countries to “ensure that territory under their control is not used to launch terror attacks” while seeking the quick prosecution of perpetrators behind two terror attacks in India — 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot – which had the imprint of the ISI.

The statement also expressed Quad’s keenness to deepen engagement with regional partners to strengthen maritime domain awareness and enhance the ability to develop offshore resources.

The Quad expressed grave concern over the crisis in Myanmar as well as over North Korea’s missile tests.

Jaishankar, Blinken review bilateral ties

S Jaishankar separately met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “Good meeting with Indian EAM to discuss efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation bilaterally,” posted Blinken.

Made-in-India Quad vax by year-end

Quad has pledged to donate 1.3bn doses by 2022-end. “We are pleased with the Quad’s rapid progress in expanding production at Biological E Ltd facility in India.”

