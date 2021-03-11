Quad to take up global concerns, Indo-Pacific

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

The second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit in Japan will provide an opportunity to leaders of the four countries to review the progress of the grouping’s initiatives and exchange views on developments in the Indo-Pacific region as well as on global issues of mutual interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

In a pre-departure statement before his visit to Tokyo from May 23 to 24, the PM mentioned that he would have bilaterals with US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and the newly elected Australian PM Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the Quad summit.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

“I will hold a bilateral meeting with President Joseph Biden, where we will discuss further consolidation of our multi-faceted bilateral relations with the US. We will also continue our dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues,” said the pre-departure statement.

In March this year, PM Modi had hosted Kishida for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit during which Tokyo assured infrastructure financing worth $39 billion over the next five years. “During the forthcoming visit, I will meet with Japanese business leaders with the goal of further strengthening economic linkages between our countries,” he said in this context.

PM Modi also noted that Australia’s Prime Minister-elect Albanese will be joining the Quad Leaders’ Summit for the first time. Modi will be among the few world leaders to interact with the new Australian PM within days of the general elections in that country.

“I look forward to a bilateral meeting with him during which the multifaceted cooperation between India and Australia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

The next Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has spoken in favour of further promoting ties with India as well as strengthening the Quad’s initiatives in Indo-Pacific.

Noting that Japan is home to nearly 40,000 members of the Indian diaspora “who are an important anchor in our relations with Japan,” Modi said he looked forward to interacting with them.

