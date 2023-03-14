Quad, UK, France kick off naval drill

The third edition of the multilateral naval exercise “La Perouse” commenced in the Indian Ocean on Monday
It involves four Quad countries — India, the US, Japan and Australia — besides France and the UK
The biennial exercise, conducted by the French Navy, is aimed at enhancing maritime domain awareness
The two-day exercise provides an opportunity for like-minded navies to develop closer links
The exercise will witness complex and advanced naval operations, including surface warfare
Indigenously built guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri and fleet tanker INS Jyoti are participating.
