 Queen Elizabeth II cherished ‘warmth and hospitality’ of India visits : The Tribune India

obituary

Queen Elizabeth II cherished ‘warmth and hospitality’ of India visits

Over the years, the Queen has also hosted three Indian presidents – Dr Radhakrishnan in 1963, R. Venkataraman in 1990 and Pratibha Patil in 2009

Queen Elizabeth II cherished ‘warmth and hospitality’ of India visits

In this file photo dated October 27, 2009, Queen Elizabeth II with former President Pratibha Patil during the latter's ceremonial reception at Windsor Castle in Windsor, UK. — PTI

PTI

London, September 8

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on Thursday, was the first British monarch to accede to the throne after India’s Independence from colonial rule in 1952 and cherished the “warmth and hospitality” she received during her three State Visits to the country over the course of her reign – in 1961, 1983 and 1997.

“The warmth and hospitality of the Indian people, and the richness and diversity of India itself have been an inspiration to all of us,” she said in one of her addresses.

In 1961, the Queen and her husband, the late Prince Phillip – Duke of Edinburgh, toured Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata – then Bombay, Madras, and Calcutta – and also visited the Taj Mahal in Agra and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

They were Guests of Honour at the Republic Day Parade on the invitation of the then President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, and an enduring image from the tour shows the Queen addressing a massive crowd of several thousand people packed into Ramlila Grounds in Delhi for her address, dressed in a fur coat and hat.

In 1983, her visit was in time for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and she famously presented Mother Teresa with an honorary Order of the Merit. Her final visit to India was to mark the 50th anniversary celebrations of India’s Independence and for the first time she made a reference to “difficult episodes” of colonial history.

“It is no secret that there have been some difficult episodes in our past. Jallianwala Bagh is a distressing example,” the monarch noted in her banquet address.

She and her husband later paid a visit to the scene of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar to place a wreath at the memorial, amid widespread calls for an apology for the thousands killed at the orders of a British General during the Raj era.

Over the years, the Queen has also hosted three Indian presidents – Dr Radhakrishnan in 1963, R. Venkataraman in 1990 and Pratibha Patil in 2009.

“Britain and India have a long-shared history which today is a source of great strength in building a new partnership fit for this new century,” the Queen said in her State Banquet address for President Patil at Buckingham Palace.

“Nearly 2 million of our own citizens are tied by descent and enduring family links to India. They represent one of the United Kingdom’s most dynamic and successful communities… relations between our two countries are built on strong and deep foundations, and are set fair for the 21st century,” she said.

The Queen’s death triggers what is dubbed in Britain’s royal circles as Operation London Bridge – or the formal preparations and protocol that kicks in following the death of the monarch – with Operation Spring Tide, or the accession of her son and heir Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, to the throne.

“London Bridge is down” is allegedly the way in which the death of the monarch would have been communicated to the Prime Minister, Liz Truss, by the Queen’s Private Secretary, who will also tell the Cabinet Secretary and the Privy Council of senior officials and ministers.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Global Response Centre is responsible for informing governments outside the UK where she is Head of State, followed by other Commonwealth nations including India. The day of her death is referred to as D-Day, with each subsequent day a countdown until the funeral, expected 10 days after her death.

It comes just days after she appointed her 15th Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she had been staying for her summer break. It marked a historic first for a British Prime Minister to not be anointed at Buckingham Palace in London after it was decided the journey would be avoided for the monarch, who has been suffering some mobility issues since last year and has been using a walking stick.

The UK had celebrated the Platinum Jubilee of its longest serving monarch on a grand scale in June, coinciding with Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday. Her husband, Prince Philip, passed away aged 99 last April.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

70% share, 2 firms monopolise IMFL business in Punjab

2
Punjab

Argument over smoking leads to man's murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

3
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

4
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

5
Entertainment

After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Sharma will also not work in Kapil Sharma show; here is why

6
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

7
Business

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched; this is the selling price

8
World

Biden admn approves 450 million dollar security assistance for Pakistan

9
Punjab

Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother and sister in Punjab's Muktsar

10
Punjab

Week later, VK Bhawra responds to notice, poses 20 questions to Punjab Government

Don't Miss

View All
PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

Top News

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...

Queen Elizabeth II cherished ‘warmth and hospitality’ of India visits

Queen Elizabeth II cherished ‘warmth and hospitality’ of India visits

Over the years, the Queen has also hosted three Indian presi...

Stalwart of our times: PM Modi pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Stalwart of our times: PM Modi pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

PM said he had memorable meetings with Queen Elizabeth II du...

India, China begin disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings PP-15 in eastern Ladakh

India, China begin disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings PP 15 in eastern Ladakh: Joint statement

Beginning of disengagement process was an outcome of the 16t...

PM Modi unveils 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

Rajpath symbolised India’s slavery; Kartavya Path will inspire citizens: PM Modi

PM unveils a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India G...


Cities

View All

Argument over smoking leads to man’s murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

Argument over smoking leads to man's murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

3 Amritsar district teachers get CBSE honour for excellence

Woman jumps into Harike canal with two kids

Amritsar: Guru Nanak Dev Hospital safe haven for stray canines

Steps to improve air quality discussed in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer’s father

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer's father

PGI, PU, Golf Club top tax defaulters in city

PGI, Panjab University, Golf Club top tax defaulters in Chandigarh

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

Doctor among 2 lose Rs 4.5L to fraudsters in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC's Mani Majra sub-office set to get makeover

Carmel Convent tragedy: Two months on, inquiry panel yet to submit report

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

DCW issues summons to Delhi Police over video showing children selling liquor

Supreme Court to go paperless for Delhi Govt vs Centre case

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Gangster-terror nexus revealed in Nalagarh firing case: Delhi Police

Jalandhar doctor couple’s son gets 19th rank in NEET

Jalandhar doctor couple’s son gets 19th rank in NEET

Jalandhar: Told to pay Rs 250-400 for school games, teachers raise objection

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Ensure adequate blood at Civil Hospital: Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary

Jalandhar: Budding players win against all odds in game of life

Ludhiana: Canal water supply among major projects get F&CC nod

Ludhiana: Canal water supply among major projects get F&CC nod

Implement mining policy to control price rise, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann urged

Notice to Punjab on bail plea of Simarjit Singh Bains

No solution to traffic congestion outside Ludhiana schools in sight

Shops constructed by violating norms sealed in Ludhiana

African swine fever: Over 480 pigs culled in district

African swine fever: Over 480 pigs culled in Patiala district

Aam Aadmi Clinic doctor quits in Patiala

‘Remove encroachments from government land in Patiala’

Housewives informed about govt schemes at Punjabi University

Lock-up death: Rights panel demands report from Patiala SSP