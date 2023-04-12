 Quota for Dalit Christians and Muslims: Supreme Court wonders if Rangnath Misra panel report can be relied upon : The Tribune India

Quota for Dalit Christians and Muslims: Supreme Court wonders if Rangnath Misra panel report can be relied upon

Govt counsel said the court should wait for the new commission’s findings on the contentious issue

Quota for Dalit Christians and Muslims: Supreme Court wonders if Rangnath Misra panel report can be relied upon

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 12

As the Centre refuses to accept Justice Rangnath Misra Commission’s recommendation to extend the benefit of reservation to Dalits converted to Christianity and Islam, the Supreme Court on Wednesday wondered if the empirical data from the report can be relied upon by it to decide the issue.

“There was Justice Ranganath Misra Commission. It gave its report and you, in your own wisdom, said you do not accept it. You constituted another commission. Should we wait till the commission responds?” a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, who said the court should wait for the new commission’s findings on the contentious issue. The new commission headed by Justice KG Balakrishnan was doing its work and relevant data had to be collected, the ASG said.

The Bench – which also included Justice A Amanullah and Justice Aravind Kumar -- was hearing petitions seeking the benefit of reservation for Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims.

It wanted to know what was the effect of the commission’s 2007 report that has been rejected by the government and if the empirical data which formed its basis could be relied upon while determining a constitutional issue.

During the hearing, the Bench noted that social stigma and religious stigma were different things and social stigma might continue even after a person converted to another religion. “We cannot shut our eyes when we are considering constitutional questions,” it said, posting the matter for further hearing on July 11.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 says that no person professing a religion other than Hinduism or Sikhism, or Buddhism can be deemed to be a member of a Scheduled Caste. However, Muslim and Christian groups have been demanding similar status for Dalits who have converted to Christianity or Islam, saying the restriction went against their fundamental right to equality, religious freedom, and non-discrimination.

The petitioners contended that the change in religion did not change social exclusion and caste hierarchy continues to hold fort within Christianity even though the religion forbids it and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 was discriminatory and violative of Articles 14 (equality before law) and 15 (prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste etc) of the Constitution as it discriminated against Scheduled Caste converts to religions other than Hinduism, Sikhism and Buddhism.

Maintaining that there was more than enough material to proceed with the hearing, petitioners’ counsel Prashant Bhushan said there was no reason for the court to wait for the report of the new commission. He said almost two decades have gone by since filing of the petition in 2004, he said.

The NDA government, which rejected Justice Misra’s report, appointed a three-member commission headed by former CJI KG Balakrishnan in October 2022 to examine if Schedule Caste status can be given to those members of SC community who have converted to Christianity or Islam. The first Dalit CJI, Justice Balakrishnan also served as the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission.

The Centre has asserted that "the object of the reservations and identification of Scheduled Castes is over and beyond the 'social and economic backwardness'… the identification of scheduled castes is centered around a specific social stigma [and the connected backwardness with such stigma] that is limited to the communities identified in the Constitution [Scheduled Castes] Order, 1950."

It said the nature of conversions to Buddhism has been different from that of conversions to Christianity. Scheduled Castes converts to Buddhism embraced Buddhism voluntarily at the call Dr. Ambedkar in 1956 on account of some innate socio-political imperatives. The original castes/ community of such converts can clearly be determined. This cannot be said in respect of Christians and Muslims who might have converted on account of other factors, since the process of such conversions has taken place over the centuries".

#Dalits #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana traffic policeman dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1 km; video goes viral

2
Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Prince Tewatia murdered inside Delhi's Tihar jail

3
Nation

CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in excise policy case on Sunday

4
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi quizzed for 7 hours by Vigilance Bureau in DA case; says the probe is ‘totally political’

5
Haryana

Mercury soars to 40°C; alert in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

6
J & K

40 injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebrations in J-K's Udhampur

7
Delhi

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

8
Nation

Delhi Police nab ‘super thief’ who inspired Bollywood movie

9
Haryana

No funds, work on approach road to Faridabad-Noida bridge comes to halt

10
Punjab

All sections living in peace and brotherhood, says Akal Takht Jathedar in his Baisakhi day address

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country’s High Court

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...

Japanese PM unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during speech

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police deployment on Baisakhi

City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI likely to question Kejriwal on Sunday on crucial points related to its probe in excise policy case

CBI likely to question Kejriwal on Sunday on crucial points related to its probe in excise policy case

Kejriwal only leader speaking against corruption, his voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summons

‘Persecution on course’: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Delhi CM Kejriwal

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali