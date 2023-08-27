Quota for Transgenders: SC issues notices to Centre, states & UTs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 26

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre, states and Union Territories on a PIL seeking reservation for transgenders in government jobs and educational institutions.

Acting on a petition filed by Subi KV — a transgender person — a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday asked the Centre, states and UTs to spell out their stand on the issue. The petition contended that despite the top court’s verdict in the NALSA case, transgender persons were deprived of affirmative action and comprehensive measures were yet to be taken by the government to encourage their participation in educational, political and cultural affairs.

#Supreme Court