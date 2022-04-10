Qutab Minar is ‘Vishnu Stambh’ build on a temple of Vishnu at the site: VHP leader

He claimed that Muslim rulers made multiple efforts to rebuild some of the top floors that they had 'damaged', but they could not restore it

Qutab Minar is ‘Vishnu Stambh’ build on a temple of Vishnu at the site: VHP leader

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

New Delhi, April 10

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Sunday claimed that the Qutab Minar was a ‘Vishnu Stambh’ before some of its portions was reconstructed by a Muslim ruler and renamed as Quwwat-ul-Islam.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal claimed that the 73-metre-high structure was built on a temple of lord Vishnu constructed during the times of a Hindu ruler. “When the Muslim ruler came, some of its portions were reconstructed with the materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples, and renamed as Quwwat-ul-Islam (Might of Islam),” Bansal claimed, speaking to PTI.

He claimed that Muslim rulers made multiple efforts to rebuild some of the top floors that they had “damaged”, but they could not restore it.

“One can see a clear difference in the structure of the first three floors of the tower and the remaining floors towards the top. These floors were superimposed by them as they (Muslim rulers) just wanted to showcase the dominance of Islam,” he claimed.

“It was actually a Vishnu Stambh built on a Vishnu temple. They (Muslim rulers) did not build it. Our (Hindu) rulers built it,” he claimed.

The VHP on Saturday demanded that the government rebuild the ancient temples at the Qutab Minar complex and allow resumption of Hindu rituals and prayers there.

The demands came after a group of VHP leaders, including Bansal, visited the compound of the monument, which was designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1993.

National Monument Authority (NMA) chairman and BJP leader Tarun Vijay had on Thursday said that Ganesha idols were placed “disrespectfully” in the Qutab Minar complex.

“The idols are currently placed at the most disrespectful place, upside down at the feet level of visitors. The idols should either be removed or placed respectfully inside the Qutub complex,” he had told PTI.

Vijay also said that he had raised the issue with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) over a year ago but was yet to receive a response to his letter.

VHP spokesperson Bansal said, “Tarun Vijay ji has raised the issue with the ASI... We hope that the government and its concerned departments do a serious pondering over the issue and restore the honour of the Hindu society.” When asked about the VHP’s future course of action on the issue, he said the matter will be discussed by senior leaders and “if the need arises, we may also consider taking a legal course of action.” According to the Delhi Tourism website, the Qutab Minar was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu temples at the site after the defeat of Delhi’s last Hindu kingdom.

The wesbite states, “An inscription over its (Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque) eastern gate provocatively informs that it was built with material obtained from demolishing ‘27 Hindu temples’.” An advisory body which carried out an evaluation of the monument for its inscription in 1992 had noted that the building of the Quwwat-ul-Islam congregational mosque had begun in 1192 by Qutbu’d-Din Aibak and completed in 1198, “using the demolished remains of Hindu temples”, it said.

“It was enlarged by Iltutmish (1211-36 AD) and again by Alau’d-Din Khalji (1296-1316 AD). The Qutb Minar was also begun by Qutbu’d-Din Aibak, in around 1202 and completed by his successor, Muhammad-bin-Sam,” read the advisory body evaluation uploaded on the website of UNESCO world heritage sites.

“It was damaged by lightning in 1326 and again in 1368 AD, and was repaired by the rulers of the day, Muhammad-bin-Tughluq (1325-51 AD) and Firuz Shah Tughluq (1351-88 AD). In 1503 AD Sikandar Lodi carried out some restoration and enlargement of the upper storeys,” it notes.

The report also noted the iron pillar in the mosque compound was brought from elsewhere in India.

“It bears a 4th century AD Sanskrit inscription describing the exploits of a ruler named Chandra, believed to be the Gupta king Chandragupta II (375-413),” it says.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Imran Khan tried to sack Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa before ouster: Reports

2
Punjab

Amrinder Raja Warring PPCC chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

3
Bathinda

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada; EAM expresses condolences

4
World

Imran Khan leaves Pak PM's official residence

5
World

Pakistan political crisis: Midnight no-trust vote ousts Imran Khan

6
Chandigarh

Monopolised sale of Books, uniform: Act against guilty schools, parents ask Chandigarh Education Secretary

7
World

Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials after Imran Khan's ouster

8
Punjab

Will take everyone along, says new Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Raja Warring

9
World

Pakistan political crisis: PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post

10
Punjab

Ludhiana IG suspends former SHO, 8 others

Don't Miss

View All
Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back
Trending

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back

Top Stories

President Joe Biden to speak to PM Modi ahead of Indo-US ‘two plus two’ meeting on Monday

President Joe Biden to speak to PM Modi ahead of Indo-US ‘two plus two’ meeting on Monday

Biden last spoke to Modi with other Quad Leaders in March

PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post

Pakistan political crisis: PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post

PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer will act ...

Imran Khan says Pak’s ‘freedom struggle begins again’ with his government’s ouster

Imran Khan says Pak’s ‘freedom struggle begins again’ with his government’s ouster

Khan, 69, became the first premier in the country’s history ...

Ex-MLA Surjit Dhiman expelled from party after he questions Raja Warring’s appointment as Punjab Congress chief

Ex-MLA Surjit Dhiman expelled from party after he questions Raja Warring’s appointment as Punjab Congress chief

He has been expelled from the primary membership of the part...

BJP chief Nadda rules out change in Himachal leadership

BJP chief Nadda rules out change in Himachal leadership

Says the party will contest upcoming Assembly polls under th...

Cities

View All

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

Depleting green cover a cause for concern in Amritsar

Gang involved in smuggling weapons, drugs busted, 2 held

New Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh assumes charge

And the audience returns to theatre

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada, EAM expresses condolences

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada; EAM expresses condolences

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Act against guilty schools, parents ask UT Edu Secy

Monopolised sale of Books, uniform: Act against guilty schools, parents ask Chandigarh Education Secretary

Cab, auto drivers' strike on April 12 in tricity

Hold elections afresh, orders PU Chancellor

Depleting groundwater cause of concern: NGT

Tanda Karor village in Mohali devoid of basic amenities

16 women die after delivery every month in four major govt hospitals of Delhi: RTI

16 women die after delivery every month in four major govt hospitals of Delhi: RTI

Fire at Ghazipur landfill site, no casualty: Officials

JNUSU, ABVP trade charges after two groups of students clash in JNU

Fire breaks out at Delhi godown, no injuries

IMD warns of ‘heat wave conditions’ in Delhi; maximum temperature to hover around 42 degrees Celsius

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Farmers urge govt to release Rs 900-crore dues

Nawanshahr man takes on snatchers

13 minors rescued: Bihar man yet to find his 2 sons

Two-time gallantry awardee shares family’s love for olive green

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Two accused in oil trading company robbery identified in Ludhiana

17-year-old raped by teacher in Ludhiana

Educator booked for harassing minor girl

Man booked for rape bid on daughter-in-law in Ludhiana

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

2,455 beneficiaries jabbed against Covid in district

1,316 get degrees at Modi College

Purse snatched from woman

Patiala: Thrashed at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, elderly awaits justice