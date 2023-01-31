R-Day parade: Punjab regiment, CRPF best marching contingents

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 30

The Punjab regiment has been adjudged the best marching contingent among the three services at the Republic Day parade, while the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was declared the best among Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other auxiliary forces.

The Ministry of Defence today announced the awards of the best marching contingents and tableaux of Republic Day Parade.

Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of marching contingents. Among the tableaux of the states, Uttarakhand bagged the top honours followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

As for the cultural troupes, the Vande Bharatam dance group emerged the winner.

Meanwhile, an online poll was conducted on the MyGov platform for citizens to vote for their favourite tableaux and marching contingents.

The Indian Air Force was the adjudged the best marching contingent among the three services, while the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) won in the category of CAPFs.

Among the states, the Gujarat tableau was adjudged the best in the online poll followed by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

U’khand tableau adjudged the best

Among the tableaux of the states, Uttarakhand bagged the top honours followed by Maharashtra and UP

As for the cultural troupes, the Vande Bharatam dance group emerged the winner

#republic day