Rabi coverage up 24.13 lakh hectares

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

The rabi coverage has increased by 24.13 lakh hectare over the last one year, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today said expressing satisfaction that area under the key crop — wheat — has also increased by 14.53 lakh hectare.

"Major wheat growing states have reported increased area coverage as compared to last year. For wheat, there is an increase in area coverage by 14.53 lakh hectares over last year, the highest in last four years. The coverage so far is 152.88 lakh hectares as compared to 138.35 lakh hectares in the corresponding period last year," according to an official statement.