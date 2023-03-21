Radicals storm Indian mission in San Francisco

New Delhi, March 20

India called in the US Charge d’Affaires on Monday and conveyed its strong protest at the vandalisation of the property of the Consulate General of India, San Francisco, after a separatist mob caused disruption in its functioning.

The US State Department condemned the attack, saying it was committed to defending the safety and security of these facilities as well as diplomats posted there.

Separately, India’s High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma was forced to cancel his appearance at an event in Surrey, after 200 protesters, some wielding swords, gathered at the venue demanding Amritpal’s “release”. There was also a protest by pro-Khalistan supporters outside the Australian parliament in Canberra.

US diplomat Elizabeth Jones was reminded of the US Government’s “basic obligation” to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was also asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents. The Indian Embassy in Washington also conveyed concerns to the US State Department along similar lines.

The US diplomat was summoned a day after the UK Deputy High Commissioner was summoned to the foreign office here after Khalistan supporters pulled down the national flag at the Indian High Commission building in London. In response, a huge Tricolour was put up at the Indian High Commission building in London and the Sikh community, armed with national flags, held a protest outside the British High Commission here over the attempt to pull down the Tricolour at the Indian mission in London.