Rafale purchase got PM Modi ticket to Bastille Day Parade: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 15

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the purchase of Rafale warplanes got him an invite to the Bastille Day parade in France.

In a tweet, Gandhi added that the EU discussed the Manipur issue which is an internal matter of India.

But like Modi has been totally silent on the violence taking place in Manipur, he is similarly quiet on the EU's decision to discuss Manipur.

"Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India’s internal matter. PM hasn’t said a word on either!", Gandhi said.

"Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade", Gandhi added.

Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accorded approval for the procurement of 26 Rafale-M fighters to operate off the aircraft carriers and three additional Scorpene-class diesel-electric submarines from France as Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his France tour.

