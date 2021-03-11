Raghav Chadha discusses ‘pehla pyaar’ with Venkaiah Naidu in Rajya Sabha; outgoing VP says ‘Pehla pyaar achha hota hai’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 9

The exchange between Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during the latter's farewell ceremony in Rajya Sabha on Monday left everyone in splits.

As party members bid farewell to Naidu, Chadha had a special note for him. Reminiscing about his memorable experiences with the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Chadha in his valedictory remarks drew a parallel with ‘pehla pyaar’.

Chadha said that firsts are always special and since Naidu was the Chairman when he started his parliamentary career, he would always cherish it.

“A person remembers his first experience: The first day of school, first school principal, first teacher,first love. I will always remember you as my first Chairman,” said Chadha.

The entire House broke into laughter over the mention of ‘pehla pyaar’.

Naidu, in his reply, said: “Raghav, mere khayal se pyaar ek hi hota hai na? Ek baar, doosri baar,… aisa hota hai? Nahi na? Pehla pyaar hi hota hai. (Raghav, I believe, love happens only once. First, second,...does it happen like that? No, right? Love only happens once.)”

All the party leaders were left in stitches.

To this, Chadha replied with a smile saying: “I am not that experienced, sir. But it is good, sir.”

Naidu goes onto say: “Haan, pehla pyaar achha hota hai. Wahi pyaar hamesha rehna hai, zindagi bhar (First love is good and it only should stay for life.)”

Watch the video here:

My valedictory remarks on Hon’ble Chairman Rajya Sabha Shri Venkaiah Naidu’s farewell. pic.twitter.com/lNpelf6W8m — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) August 8, 2022

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the outgoing chairman for encouraging members to speak in their mother tongue.

Naidu completes his five-year term on August 10. Jagdeep Dhankhar will succeed him.

#m venkaiah naidu #raghav chadha