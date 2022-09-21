Rahu Gandhi an ‘arrogant brat’ with a ‘bloated sense of entitlement’, say BJP’s Amit Malviya

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, September 21

In its most scathing attack against Rahul Gandhi, BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya today called him an ‘arrogant brat’ with a “bloated sense of entitlement”.

While wading into the issue related to the election of the Congress president, Malviya wrote: “Rahul Gandhi’s sense of entitlement is so bloated that he chose not to serve as a minister in MMS’s cabinet because he wouldn’t settle for anything less than PM.

“Some people now expect that arrogant brat to contest an election for Congress President alongside (Shashi) Tharoor and (Ashok) Gehlot?”

Notably, despite the names of Gehlot and Tharoor doing the rounds in political circles, some Congress units have mooted Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president.