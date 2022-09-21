Rahu Gandhi an ‘arrogant brat’ with a ‘bloated sense of entitlement’, say BJP’s Amit Malviya

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, September 21
In its most scathing attack against Rahul Gandhi, BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya today called him an ‘arrogant brat’ with a “bloated sense of entitlement”.
Rahul Gandhi’s sense of entitlement is so bloated that he chose not to serve as a minister in MMS’s cabinet because he wouldn’t settle for anything less than PM.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 21, 2022
Some people now expect that arrogant brat to contest an election for Congress President alongside Tharoor and Gehlot?
While wading into the issue related to the election of the Congress president, Malviya wrote: “Rahul Gandhi’s sense of entitlement is so bloated that he chose not to serve as a minister in MMS’s cabinet because he wouldn’t settle for anything less than PM.
“Some people now expect that arrogant brat to contest an election for Congress President alongside (Shashi) Tharoor and (Ashok) Gehlot?”
Notably, despite the names of Gehlot and Tharoor doing the rounds in political circles, some Congress units have mooted Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...