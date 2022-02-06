Rahul Gandhi backs students on hijab controversy

PTI

Rahul backs students on hijab controversy

New Delhi: The controversy on hijab-clad students being denied permission to attend a college in Karnataka escalated on Sunday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi backing the girls. TNS

RLD’s Bijnor candidate booked for sedition

Bijnor (UP): A sedition case has been registered against a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate from Bijnor over alleged pro-Pakistan slogans during campaigning for the UP Assembly polls. PTI

Reliance Jio faces service outage in Mumbai

Mumbai: Reliance Jio's telecom services were affected in the financial capital on Saturday, with many users complaining of inability to connect calls since noon across the city. PTI

Lata’s health deteriorates, put on ventilator

Mumbai: Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, 92, is back on the ventilator after her health deteriorated and is undergoing "aggressive therapy", a doctor treating her said on Saturday.

BSP releases list of 54 candidates

Lucknow: The BSP on Saturday released a list of 54 candidates for the UP elections, fielding Khwaja Samsuddin against CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban constituency. The BSP has given ticket to seven Muslim candidates. The BSP has fielded Santosh Tiwari from the Fazilnagar Assembly constituency in Kushinagar district. Tiwari will take on SP candidate and former BSP leader Swami Prasad Maurya. PTI



Yechury announces CPM support to SP

New Delhi: Sitaram Yechury, CPM general secretary, announced his party’s support to the Samajwadi Party to ensure defeat of the ruling BJP in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and indicated support for the ruling Congress in Punjab. This will be a shot in the arm for the Samajwadi Party-led alliance which is having a face-off with the BJP in UP. The CPM will contest in four out of the total of 403 Assembly constituencies in UP. TNS



Full productivity in RS in first week

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha recorded 100 per cent productivity in the first week of the Budget Session during which the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s Address was taken up and the PM is likely to reply in the House on Tuesday. He is expected to reply to the debate on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday. TNS



Odisha journalist killed in bomb blast

Bhawanipatna: A journalist of Odisha’s Kalahandi district was on Saturday killed in an IED blast by suspected Maoist ultras targeting security forces. The IED went off when Rohit Kumar Biswal, a reporter-cum-photographer of an Odia daily, reached near a tree where posters were put up by Maoists asking people to boycott the panchayat polls. PTI

