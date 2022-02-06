Rahul Gandhi backs students on hijab controversy

in brief

The controversy on hijab-clad students being denied permission to attend a college in Karnataka escalated on Sunday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi backing the girls. - File photo

PTI

New Delhi: The controversy on hijab-clad students being denied permission to attend a college in Karnataka escalated on Sunday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi backing the girls. TNS

RLD’s Bijnor candidate booked for sedition

Bijnor (UP): A sedition case has been registered against a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate from Bijnor over alleged pro-Pakistan slogans during campaigning for the UP Assembly polls. PTI

Reliance Jio faces service outage in Mumbai

Mumbai: Reliance Jio's telecom services were affected in the financial capital on Saturday, with many users complaining of inability to connect calls since noon across the city. PTI

Lata’s health deteriorates, put on ventilator

Mumbai: Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, 92, is back on the ventilator after her health deteriorated and is undergoing "aggressive therapy", a doctor treating her said on Saturday.

BSP releases list of 54 candidates

Lucknow: The BSP on Saturday released a list of 54 candidates for the UP elections, fielding Khwaja Samsuddin against CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban constituency. The BSP has given ticket to seven Muslim candidates. The BSP has fielded Santosh Tiwari from the Fazilnagar Assembly constituency in Kushinagar district. Tiwari will take on SP candidate and former BSP leader Swami Prasad Maurya. PTI

Yechury announces CPM support to SP

New Delhi: Sitaram Yechury, CPM general secretary, announced his party’s support to the Samajwadi Party to ensure defeat of the ruling BJP in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and indicated support for the ruling Congress in Punjab. This will be a shot in the arm for the Samajwadi Party-led alliance which is having a face-off with the BJP in UP. The CPM will contest in four out of the total of 403 Assembly constituencies in UP. TNS

Full productivity in RS in first week

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha recorded 100 per cent productivity in the first week of the Budget Session during which the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s Address was taken up and the PM is likely to reply in the House on Tuesday. He is expected to reply to the debate on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday. TNS

Odisha journalist killed in bomb blast

Bhawanipatna: A journalist of Odisha’s Kalahandi district was on Saturday killed in an IED blast by suspected Maoist ultras targeting security forces. The IED went off when Rohit Kumar Biswal, a reporter-cum-photographer of an Odia daily, reached near a tree where posters were put up by Maoists asking people to boycott the panchayat polls. PTI

England win toss, elect to bat in U-19 World Cup final against India

High Five: India win record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets

India have been set a target of 190 runs by England in the U...

Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana’s top official

Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana's top official

The BSEH had earlier announced it would conduct annual Class...

Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab’s CM face today

Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab's CM face today

Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others

Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over ENA ‘diversion’

Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over extra neutral alcohol 'diversion'

Since the ENA is used to manufacture alcohol, officials are ...

Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages

UP assembly polls 2022: Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages

BJP had swept all five seats in Muzaffarnagar after 2013 ag...

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

Amritsar East — important but often 'ignored' segment

Amritsar district clocks two deaths, 44 new cases

Prajapati Samaj, SC & OBC leaders join SAD

Rs 1.6-cr burglary case cracked, Moga man held

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

CTU to start shuttle bus service to airport

CTU to start shuttle bus service to Chandigarh airport

Panchkula daily Covid-19 cases below 100 after month

Chandigarh: Girl killed in hit-&-run

Linesman electrocuted at Dera Bassi

Chandigarh Mayor launches drive to rid city of plastic

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Declare candidates’ antecedents in newspapers, TV: Poll observers

Nawanshahr administration begins drive to reach PwD voters

Hoshiarpur tops Punjab in disposal of cVigil complaints

Unaccounted cash, valuables seized in Jalandhar district

Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Covid-19: 183 test positive, two die in Ludhiana district

Woman among three nabbed with heroin in Ludhiana

175 candidates in fray in Ludhiana, symbols allotted

Highest voter population ratio in Gill, lowest in Ludhiana South

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

Education no factor in selecting candidates!