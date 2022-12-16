Rahul Gandhi, Bilawal similar: BJP

New Delhi, December 16

In its sharpest attack ever on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the ruling BJP on Friday compared him to Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal-Bhutto whose remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi came in for strong condemnation from India today.

“There is striking similarity between Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Rahul Gandhi. Both are entitled dynasts, churlish and petulant, speak the same language, use similar words and idioms to target PM Modi.

What binds them? Perhaps their hatred for India, that is growing in stature,” BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said posting videos of Bilwal making anti-PM remarks and of Gandhi saying in Rajasthan today that Chinese troops thrashed the Indian soldiers along the LAC.

“Every proud Indian has seen videos of our men in uniform thrashing the Chinese soldiers, except of course Rahul Gandhi, who continues to doubt their valour just because he signed an MoU with the Chinese, his family enjoyed Chinese hospitality and received funds in RG Foundation,” Malviya added.