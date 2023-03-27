 Rahul Gandhi can never be Veer Savarkar even in his dreams: Anurag Thakur : The Tribune India

Rahul Gandhi can never be Veer Savarkar even in his dreams: Anurag Thakur

Thakur was responding to repeated assertions by Rahul that Savarkar was an ‘apologist’ of the British colonisers and that he would never express any regret for criticising the BJP-led government

Rahul Gandhi can never be Veer Savarkar even in his dreams: Anurag Thakur

Rahul Gandhi. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, March 27

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said the Congress leader can never be Veer Savarkar even in his "best dreams" as it required strong determination and love for the country.

Thakur was responding to repeated assertions by Rahul Gandhi that Savarkar was an "apologist" of the British colonisers and that he would never express any regret for criticising the BJP-led government.

"Dear Shri Gandhi, you can never be SAVARKAR even in your best dreams because being Savarkar requires strong determination, love for Bharat, selflessness and commitment," the senior BJP leader said on Twitter on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi can never be Savarkar even by a long shot because the freedom fighter neither travelled abroad for six months of the year nor sought help from foreigners against his country, Thakur said.

"He went to Britain to launch a movement to free Mother India from the chains of slavery," the information and broadcasting minister said and added that it is time to "expose lie master Rahul Gandhi for his non-stop nonsense against Veer Savarkar ji". 

#anurag thakur #BJP #Congress #rahul gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police, intel agencies divided over pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal’s whereabouts

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh backdated formation of 'Warris Panj-Aab De', sounding similar to Deep Sidhu's outfit, to encash on his popularity: Documents

3
World

Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 3 air traffic controllers suspended

4
Jalandhar

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jagbir Brar joins Aam Aadmi Party; may boost party's prospects in Jalandhar LS bypoll

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh case: 197 released so far, 7 detained under NSA, says Punjab Police

6
Diaspora

2 men shot at in gurdwara in US state of California

7
Nation

Rahul Gandhi updates Twitter bio, describes himself as 'Dis'Qualified MP'

8
Punjab

In big relief to Punjab farmers, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 25 per cent enhancement in compensation for crop loss

9
Delhi

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

10
Nation

UP man who rescued, cared for Sarus crane gets Forest Department notice

Don't Miss

View All
PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Top News

Parliament adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition members

Parliament adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition members

As soon as the House meets for the day, Congress members wea...

Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Opposition members attend a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Le...

Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday disqualified Lakshadweep MP Md Faizal's plea for reinstatement

Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday disqualified Lakshadweep MP Md Faizal's plea for reinstatement

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Monday agrees to hear F...

Supreme Court to hear pleas against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case today

Supreme Court to hear pleas against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case today

The Gujarat government had granted remission to 11 convicts ...

2 men shot at in a gurdwara in US state of California

2 men shot at in gurdwara in US state of California

The shooting takes place on Sunday at around 2.30 pm at the ...


Cities

View All

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

Amritsar: Follow traffic norms or face music

Amritsar: Policeman found ‘stealing’ petrol from PCR bike, video goes viral

Two held with 4-kg heroin in Tarn Taran

Two held with illegal weapons in Tarn Taran

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Shot in arm for PGI faculty, rotatory headship on cards in Chandigarh

Shot in arm for PGI faculty, rotatory headship on cards in Chandigarh

Rs 1.65-crore fraud: Parking contractor with BJP links, AAP wants CBI inquiry

ATM card swapped, man loses Rs 1.44 lakh in Chandigarh

Open House: What steps should Mohali administration take to ensure people don’t suffer due to protests?

3 years on, work on mini-secretariat, judicial complex in Panchkula hangs fire

Class 11 student dies after jumping from 3rd floor of building in Delhi

Class 11 student dies after jumping from 3rd floor of building in Delhi

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

DCW takes cognisance of ‘illegal’ training on conversion therapy of LGBTQI+, writes to NMC

6 burglaries in 48 hours have Phagwara residents worried

6 burglaries in 48 hours have Phagwara residents worried

Nakodar killings: Gang running extortion racket from jail, industrialists worried

Latifpura oustees heckle MLA, demand rehab, compensation

Dharna outside Hoshiarpur SSP’s residence, 12 arrested

Consume traditional foods to get maximum health benefits: Experts

Three of thieves’ gang nabbed

Three of thieves' gang nabbed

Involve experts to oversee execution of major sports projects, govt urged

Couple arrested for duping Merchant Navy officer's wife

14-yr-old raped, neighbour held

Residents continue to suffer as sewer overflows in parts of Sanyas Nagar

Patiala woman grilled, cops not sure if fugitive visited her house

Patiala woman grilled, cops not sure if Amritpal Singh visited her house

Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP: Congress holds satyagraha

Cash-strapped Punjabi University: Students, teachers to take protest to 11 colleges, 4 satellite campuses

Two booked for cheating