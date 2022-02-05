Rahul Gandhi comes in support of hijab-wearing students, says country robbing daughters of future

New Delhi, February 5
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the country is robbing the daughters of their future by letting the hijab come in the way of girl education.
Coming out in support of hijab-wearing Muslim girl students not allowed entry in educational institutes in Karnataka, he said the goddess Saraswati does not differentiate and gives knowledge to all.
"By letting students' hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India.
“Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn't differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja," Gandhi said on Twitter.
