Rahul Gandhi gets back Delhi bungalow

New Delhi, August 8
A day after the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was re-allotted the Tughlaq Lane bungalow, which he had vacated in April following his disqualification. Sources said Rahul had been offered the bungalow again.
Asked by reporters about the re-allotment of his old house to him, Rahul replied, “The whole of India is my home.”
