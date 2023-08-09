Rahul Gandhi gets back Delhi bungalow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 8

A day after the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was re-allotted the Tughlaq Lane bungalow, which he had vacated in April following his disqualification. Sources said Rahul had been offered the bungalow again.

Asked by reporters about the re-allotment of his old house to him, Rahul replied, “The whole of India is my home.”

