Rahul Gandhi harming India in his hate against PM Modi: BJP

PTI

New Delhi, May 21

The BJP on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi of harming India in his "hate" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged his frequent critical remarks about the country from foreign soils amounted to "betraying" it.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a sharp attack on the Congress leader for his remarks at a conference in London where Gandhi accused the ruling party of spreading "kerosene all over the country”, saying “you need one spark and we will be in big trouble".

In his fierce hate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has been making comments against India, the BJP leader told a press conference where he also cautioned the Congress against speaking ill about India in foreign countries.

It is the Congress which has been carrying kerosene to incite riots since the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he alleged, dubbing Gandhi a "part-time, immature, unsuccessful leader of a hopeless Congress" who has often spoken negatively about the country in foreign places like the US, the UK and Singapore.

"He keeps making such comments frequently and it will not be wrong to say that this amounts to betraying the country," Bhatia said.

The opposition leader, who is on a tour of the UK, had an interaction session at the 'Ideas for India' conference organised by non-profit think-tank Bridge India on Friday.

He attacked the BJP government and said Indian democracy is a "global public good" and a central anchor for the planet, and if that cracks, it is going to cause a problem for the planet.