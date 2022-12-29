Rahul Gandhi himself violated security guidelines, govt officials say on Congress concerns

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, Dec 29

Government officials on Thursday said the security arrangements were "fully made for Rahul Gandhi" as per the laid-down guidelines, but he himself "violated the security protocols".

The assertion from the government officials came following the Congress's complaint of alleged security breach during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in its Delhi leg.

The Congress on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging security breaches during the event here and had demanded immediate steps to ensure the security of Gandhi and others taking part in the Yatra.

Rejecting the allegations, the officials contended that the security arrangements made for a protectee worked fine when the protectee himself/herself adhered to the laid-down guidelines.

The officials, however, alleged that on several occasions, Rahul Gandhi on his own part violated the laid-down guidelines and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time.

For instance, since 2020, there have been 113 violations observed and duly communicated, they said.

"It may further be mentioned that during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee has violated security guidelines and CRPF will be taking up this matter separately," a senior government official said.

