Rahul Gandhi himself violated security guidelines, govt officials say on Congress concerns

New Delhi, Dec 29
Government officials on Thursday said the security arrangements were "fully made for Rahul Gandhi" as per the laid-down guidelines, but he himself "violated the security protocols".
The assertion from the government officials came following the Congress's complaint of alleged security breach during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in its Delhi leg.
The Congress on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging security breaches during the event here and had demanded immediate steps to ensure the security of Gandhi and others taking part in the Yatra.
Rejecting the allegations, the officials contended that the security arrangements made for a protectee worked fine when the protectee himself/herself adhered to the laid-down guidelines.
The officials, however, alleged that on several occasions, Rahul Gandhi on his own part violated the laid-down guidelines and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time.
For instance, since 2020, there have been 113 violations observed and duly communicated, they said.
"It may further be mentioned that during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee has violated security guidelines and CRPF will be taking up this matter separately," a senior government official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...