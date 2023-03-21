 Rahul Gandhi is today's Mir Jafar, will have to apologise for UK remarks: BJP : The Tribune India

Rahul Gandhi is today's Mir Jafar, will have to apologise for UK remarks: BJP

Sambit patra said Rahul went overseas seeking help from foreign forces to become a 'nawab' in India

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.



PTI

New Delhi, March 21

The BJP on Tuesday dubbed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the “present-day Mir Jafar of Indian polity” who went overseas seeking help from foreign forces to become a 'nawab' in India.

Stepping up its attack on the Congress leader over his democracy in danger remark in London, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra reiterated the demand for an apology.

"It would not be an aberration to say that Rahul Gandhi is a present-day Mir Jafar of Indian polity. What he has done in London is the same thing that Mir Jafar did," Patra said at a press conference.

Mir Jafar, who served as a commander in the Bengal army under Siraj ud-Daulah, was the East India Company's first nawab of Bengal. He had betrayed Siraj ud-Daulah during the Battle of Plassey, paving the way for the British rule in India.

"Rahul Gandhi did the same thing during his visit to London. He invited foreign forces to come to India. Shehzada wants to become a nawab. Shehzada has sought help from the East India Company to become a nawab," Patra charged.

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that it was not the first time that Gandhi has "spoken against India" overseas.

"This is just not a random issue. This is a consistent conspiracy by the Congress party and the Gandhi family," he added.

Patra alleged Gandhi insulted and defamed India with his comments about India overseas, saying, "People have not given this right to him." He asserted that the BJP will not let the Congress leader get away without an apology for his remarks in London.

"There is no other alternative left before him. He will have to apologise because he has insulted and defamed India. We will make him apologise," the BJP spokesperson said.

"Since the Congress cannot make Shehzada a nawab with the blessings of the people of India, he goes abroad seeking help. This will not be allowed," he added.

On Gandhi's comment that his microphone was turned off in Parliament, Patra alleged the Congress leader remains abroad "most of the time".

Gandhi's attendance in Parliament is 52 per cent, whereas the national average is 78 per cent. The attendance of lawmakers from Kerala, from where Gandhi is also an MP, is 84 per cent on an average, the BJP spokesperson said.

The Congress MP has participated in just six debates in Parliament so far and asked merely 92 questions since 2019, he added.

"You (Gandhi) don't ask questions because you don't have questions. You have just one tape recorder that you play everywhere. You don't participate in debates and discussions because you have nothing to debate. Your attendance in Parliament is the lowest," Patra charged.

On Gandhi seeking permission to speak in Lok Sabha on the issue, Patra asked who was stopping him from doing so.

"He will speak only when he comes to Parliament," he said, taking a jibe at the Wayanad MP.

Gandhi has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking permission to speak in the House over his democracy remarks made in London, according to sources.

The Congress MP had met Birla last week after his return from the UK.  

