Rahul Gandhi lands in fresh controversy over meeting with Jeremy Corbyn known for anti-India, anti-Hindu stance

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, May 24
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appears to have landed in fresh controversy over his "meeting" in the UK with former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, the man infamous for his "anti-India and anti-Hindu stance" and for advocating separation of Kashmir from India.
"What is Rahul Gandhi doing with Jeremy Corbyn (guy in the middle) in London? Jeremy Corbyn is infamous for Anti India Anti Hindu Stand. Jeremy Corbyn is openly advocating separation of Kashmir from India,” BJP leader Kapil Mishra questioned, tweeting a photograph.
What is Rahul Gandhi doing with Jeremy Corbyn (guy in the middle ) in London ?— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 24, 2022
Jeremy Corbyn is infamous for Anti India Anti Hindu Stand
Jeremy Corbyn is openly advocating separation of Kashmir from India pic.twitter.com/5jloG9A9tY
The photograph has given the BJP a stick to beat the Congress and Gandhi with.
Notably, even his own party had outrightly disowned Corbyn's views on Jammu and Kashmir and his willingness to enthusiastically embrace the aggressive line dictated by Pakistani-origin MPs.
Anti-Hindu and anti-India forces in UK received open support from @RahulGandhi https://t.co/pZmnR7VCLf— Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) May 24, 2022
BJP's Department of Foreign Affairs In-Charge Vijay Chauthaiwale also slammed Gandhi. "Anti-Hindu and anti-India forces in UK received open support from Rahul Gandhi," he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab health minister Vijay Singla sacked, arrested over corruption charges
Singla was allegedly taking 1 pc commission on all tenders f...
Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'
Singla reportedly told the person that he should give the co...
India, US to expand defence ties in cyber, space domains; New Delhi to join West-led Bahrain-based naval force
Committed to making India-US ties the closest on the planet:...
Quad to spend over $50billion on infrastructure in Indo-Pacific in 5 years
“Quad is a force for good, committed to bringing tangible be...
Sonia Gandhi forms 2024 general election task force; names Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma among her advisors
Former Kishor aide part of poll task force