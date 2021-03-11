Rahul Gandhi lands in fresh controversy over meeting with Jeremy Corbyn known for anti-India, anti-Hindu stance

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 24

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appears to have landed in fresh controversy over his "meeting" in the UK with former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, the man infamous for his "anti-India and anti-Hindu stance" and for advocating separation of Kashmir from India.

"What is Rahul Gandhi doing with Jeremy Corbyn (guy in the middle) in London? Jeremy Corbyn is infamous for Anti India Anti Hindu Stand. Jeremy Corbyn is openly advocating separation of Kashmir from India,” BJP leader Kapil Mishra questioned, tweeting a photograph.

The photograph has given the BJP a stick to beat the Congress and Gandhi with.

Notably, even his own party had outrightly disowned Corbyn's views on Jammu and Kashmir and his willingness to enthusiastically embrace the aggressive line dictated by Pakistani-origin MPs.

Anti-Hindu and anti-India forces in UK received open support from @RahulGandhi https://t.co/pZmnR7VCLf — Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) May 24, 2022

BJP's Department of Foreign Affairs In-Charge Vijay Chauthaiwale also slammed Gandhi. "Anti-Hindu and anti-India forces in UK received open support from Rahul Gandhi," he said.