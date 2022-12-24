Rahul Gandhi marches through Delhi, says 'no hatred' in Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi, December 24

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's mass contacting campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra, reached the national capital on Saturday morning.

The foot march crossed into Delhi from Haryana after starting the padayatra from NHPC metro station, Faridabad around 6 am.

The Yatra's flag transfer ceremony took place near Badarpur metro station.

"Some people are spreading hatred but the common man of the country is now talking about love. In every state, lakhs have joined the yatra. I've said to people of RSS-BJP that we're here to open the shop of love in your 'bazaar' of hatred," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said soon after reaching Delhi.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the Red Fort around 4:30 pm. The Yatra will also visit Rajghat and pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

The yatra has been issued cautionary notes by the Centre amid a rise in Covid cases across the country.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police, issued a travel advisory, informing residents about route changes and traffic diversions.

"In view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Indian National Congress in Delhi on December 24, traffic has been changed on various routes. Citizens are requested to avoid the affected roads and make maximum use of public transport," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

With this yatra, Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the BJP's "divisive politics in the country".