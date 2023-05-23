Rahul Gandhi moves Delhi court seeking NOC to secure fresh passport

New Delhi, May 23
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, an accused in the National Herald case, moved a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking a no objection certificate to secure a fresh “ordinary passport” after having surrendered his diplomatic travel document upon his disqualification as an MP.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta sought the response of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, the complainant in the National Herald case, to Gandhi’s application and posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday.
“The applicant ceased to be a Member of Parliament in March 2023 and as such he surrendered his diplomatic passport and is applying for a fresh ordinary passport… By way of the present application, the applicant is seeking permission and no objection from this Court for issuance of fresh ordinary passport to him,” the application said.
The court had on December 19, 2015 granted bail to Gandhi and others in the case.
