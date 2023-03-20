 Rahul Gandhi must apologise categorically for asking foreign nations to intervene in Indian democratic processes: Hardeep Singh Puri : The Tribune India

Rahul Gandhi must apologise categorically for asking foreign nations to intervene in Indian democratic processes: Hardeep Singh Puri

'I am from the minority, this country has given me everything,' Puri said

Rahul Gandhi must apologise categorically for asking foreign nations to intervene in Indian democratic processes: Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

In the ongoing series of attacks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the BJP on Monday fielded Union urban development minister Hardeep Singh Puri to question Gandhi’s intentions behind “asking foreign nations to intervene in Indian democratic processes and apologise categorically and unconditionally for these remarks.”

Puri also questioned Gandhi for saying minorities were treated as second class citizens in India.

“I am from the minority and this country has given me everything any minority could,” Puri said.

He said anybody, even a private citizen if they suggest that Indian democracy is under threat, require serious introspection.

“What is the objective of the leader of the main opposition party to go around saying that Indian democracy is under brutal attack. Addressing the audience abroad, which is the US and the UK, he turns around and tells them you please do something not realising that there are enough mavericks in that crowd which will say things about India without understanding anything. What is his objective.

He is asking democratic processes in the UK to effect a change in the Indian union.

It almost amounts to that,” Puri said.

Recalling a Sikh gentleman getting up in the audience in the UK and saying that minorities are treated as second class citizens in India and Gandhi agreeing to him, Puri said “I don’t know where he got that from

I was born in India five years after partition. This country has given me everything that any minority could.”

Puri said Gandhi talked about Sikhs and Christians but the northeast which is Christian dominated just elected BJP and allies to power.

“So I don’t know what is this about Rahul Gandhi’s understanding. It is not just a flawed understanding. Is he playing to an agenda? And to begin, with a closure is needed and closure will come only if he apologises and the apology should come unequivocally and unapologetically,” the minister said.

#BJP #Congress #Hardeep Puri #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

2
Punjab

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

3
Chandigarh

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying of weapons prohibited

4
Punjab

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

5
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was preparing ‘khadkoos’, stockpiling arms: Intelligence dossier

6
Punjab

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

7
Haryana

Amritpal Singh's financier Kalsi, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

8
Punjab

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

9
Punjab

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

10
Nation

Khalistani elements pull down Indian flag in London; government summons senior-most British diplomat in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Top News

Amritpal’s uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar: Police

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

The hunt for Amritpal enters the third day on Monday as the ...

Punjab further extends suspension of Internet services in state till March 21 noon

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

Internet services were suspended in the state on March 18 fo...

Amritpal narrowly escapes minutes before police nab his driver from his hideout

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

Amritpal’s driver, uncle arrested

Union Ministry of Home Affairs asks BSF, SSB to be on ‘high alert’ at borders in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

Home ministry asks BSF to be on high alert in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

The officials say even immigration authorities at internatio...

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...


Cities

View All

400 issued challan for violating norms

400 issued challan for violating norms

Situation under control: Police

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Jandiala Guru will be made a model constituency, says Power Minister

Modified vehicles have free run on roads as police look other way

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Amritpal Singh issue: Sohana chowk blockade continues in Mohali

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh's followers: Section 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Year before LS elections, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher gets active

PGI to help make cutting edge AI-based healthcare tools

18-year-old ice-cream vendor stabbed to death in Chandigarh

Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel

Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

37th school of excellence opened in Delhi

Education, health to be at centre of Delhi’s Budget, say officials

Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 cops for ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Day afte crackdown on Amritpal Singh, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

No action against travel agent despite FIR: Parents of students facing deportation from Canada

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day to be observed in Lahore

300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

17 ‘followers’ detained in Malwa region

17 ‘followers’ of Amritpal Singh’s Waris Punjab De detained in Malwa region

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women

Varsity adopts 5 villages