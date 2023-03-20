Rahul Gandhi must apologise categorically for asking foreign nations to intervene in Indian democratic processes: Hardeep Singh Puri

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

In the ongoing series of attacks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the BJP on Monday fielded Union urban development minister Hardeep Singh Puri to question Gandhi’s intentions behind “asking foreign nations to intervene in Indian democratic processes and apologise categorically and unconditionally for these remarks.”

Puri also questioned Gandhi for saying minorities were treated as second class citizens in India.

“I am from the minority and this country has given me everything any minority could,” Puri said.

He said anybody, even a private citizen if they suggest that Indian democracy is under threat, require serious introspection.

“What is the objective of the leader of the main opposition party to go around saying that Indian democracy is under brutal attack. Addressing the audience abroad, which is the US and the UK, he turns around and tells them you please do something not realising that there are enough mavericks in that crowd which will say things about India without understanding anything. What is his objective.

He is asking democratic processes in the UK to effect a change in the Indian union.

It almost amounts to that,” Puri said.

Recalling a Sikh gentleman getting up in the audience in the UK and saying that minorities are treated as second class citizens in India and Gandhi agreeing to him, Puri said “I don’t know where he got that from

I was born in India five years after partition. This country has given me everything that any minority could.”

Puri said Gandhi talked about Sikhs and Christians but the northeast which is Christian dominated just elected BJP and allies to power.

“So I don’t know what is this about Rahul Gandhi’s understanding. It is not just a flawed understanding. Is he playing to an agenda? And to begin, with a closure is needed and closure will come only if he apologises and the apology should come unequivocally and unapologetically,” the minister said.

