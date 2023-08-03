Rahul Gandhi on private visit to Goa, meets state Congress MLAs over dinner

Panaji, August 3
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a private visit to Goa, had a dinner with party MLAs from the coastal state the previous night, a party leader said on Thursday.
In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has three MLAs.
Gandhi arrived at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday night and then went to stay at a hotel near capital Panaji, a senior party office-bearer said.
He had a late night dinner with the Congress MLAs from the state, a party leader said.
Gandhi does not have any official engagement during his stay, Goa Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira told PTI.
He is scheduled to return to New Delhi later in the day, the MLA said. PTI
