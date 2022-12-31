Rahul Gandhi Opposition’s PM face in 2024 polls: Kamal Nath

PTI

New Delhi, December 30

Congress leader Kamal Nath said on Friday Rahul Gandhi would be the Opposition’s PM candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In an email interview, he lauded Rahul for leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying he was not doing politics for power, but for the common people of the country.

Nath also said no one in the history of the world had undertaken such a long padayatra. The former Madhya Pradesh CM is the lone leader to have come forward in favour of Rahul’s candidature for the 2024 polls.

Asked if there was any chance of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s return to the party in the future, Nath said, “There is no place for those who betrayed the party.”