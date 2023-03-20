Rahul Gandhi overstepped all bounds of democracy: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 19

Further stepping up the party’s attack against Rahul Gandhi, BJP national president JP Nadda today accused the Congress leader of “overstepping all bounds of democracy” and maintained that he should be sent packing “lock, stock and barrel in a democratic manner”.

‘Shameful remarks’ He (Rahul Gandhi) should be sent packing in a democratic way. Those who do not believe in democracy have no place in democracy. JP Nadda, BJP president

In his address after virtually inaugurating “National Youth Parliament” of his party’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, which is being held in Chennai, the BJP chief said, “Those who do not believe in democracy have no place in democracy.”

Lashing out at the Congress by terming it “mentally bankrupt”, Nadda said Rahul “instigated” foreign powers like the US to interfere in India’s internal affairs by claiming that they were “oblivious” that India’s “democracy was under a threat”.

The Congress, however, has rejected the BJP’s charge, with Rahul seeking permission to speak in Parliament.