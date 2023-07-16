 Rahul Gandhi plants paddy saplings, interacts with farmers in Haryana’s Sonepat; see video : The Tribune India

  • Rahul Gandhi plants paddy saplings, interacts with farmers in Haryana’s Sonepat; see video

Rahul Gandhi plants paddy saplings, interacts with farmers in Haryana’s Sonepat; see video

Said farmers are India's strength and many problems of the country could be solved ‘if we listen to them’

Rahul Gandhi plants paddy saplings, interacts with farmers in Haryana’s Sonepat; see video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi planted paddy saplings in Madina village of Haryana's Sonepat. Video Grab



PTI

New Delhi, July 16

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said farmers are India's strength and many problems of the country could be solved "if we listen to them and understand their point of view".

Gandhi shared on social media a video capturing his visit to paddy fields in Madina village of Haryana's Sonepat on July 8.

The about 12-minute YouTube video shows him having a conversation with farmers and their families, ploughing the fields, planting paddy saplings and later breaking bread with the farmers on a string cot.

"Farmers are the strength of India," he tweeted in Hindi, sharing a short clip from the video. "In Sonepat, Haryana, I met two farmers -- Sanjay Malik and Tasbir Kumar. They are childhood best friends and have been farming together for many years." "Together with them, we helped in the fields, sowed paddy, drove a tractor, and discussed many things. The women farmers of the village gave us love and respect like their own family members, and brought homemade food.

"The farmers of India are honest and sensible - they know their hard work and also recognise their rights. When needed, they stand firm against black laws and also raise their right for demands of MSP and insurance. If we listen to them, understand their point of view, many problems of the country can be solved," Gandhi added.

The Congress also said on Twitter, "Farmers have a huge contribution in uniting India - the grains they produce are part of every plate of the country, but their 'tapasya' does not get the respect it deserve".

While sharing Gandhi's video said, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi met farmers and agricultural labourers taking forward his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He spent time with them, listened to them and understood their struggles, problems and grievances, he said.

"The farmers told him what kind of problems they face. Why farming has become more challenging than ever. How are they troubled by the ravages of inflation and who is benefiting from privatisation in the agriculture sector?

"They said they also have some dreams. They also want to give a good education to their children. But no help is forthcoming from the government," Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

"We salute the struggle of farmers and agricultural workers. We clearly believe that farmers are the backbone of our country. We should listen with respect and humility everything they say," he said.  

#Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Social Media #Sonepat

