 Rahul Gandhi to address ‘Yuva Kranti Samavesha’ in Karnataka’s Belagavi today : The Tribune India

Rahul Gandhi to address ‘Yuva Kranti Samavesha’ in Karnataka’s Belagavi today

This will be the former AICC President’s first visit to poll-bound Karnataka, months after the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, led by him, marched its way through parts of the state

Rahul Gandhi to address ‘Yuva Kranti Samavesha’ in Karnataka’s Belagavi today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File photo



PTI

Belagavi (Karnataka), March 20

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be addressing “Yuva Kranti Samavesha”, a youth convention, organised by the party’s state unit here on Monday.

This will be the former AICC President’s first visit to poll-bound Karnataka, months after the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, led by him, marched its way through parts of the State.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, the party’s state unit chief D K Shivakumar, Legislature Party leader and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah among several leaders will be taking part in the mega rally organised at the CPED ground here, this afternoon.

According to party sources, the Member of Parliament from Wayanad, is likely to announce the Karnataka Congress’ fourth poll ‘guarantee’, which is likely to be focused on the youth, ahead of the Assembly polls, by May.

The Congress has already announced three poll ‘guarantees’ — 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), and 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya).

The Congress, which is aiming to come to power with an absolute majority, has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats in the Assembly polls.

#Bharat Jodo Yatra #Congress #Karnataka #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon

2
Punjab

HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

3
Chandigarh

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying of weapons prohibited

4
Punjab

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

5
Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

6
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was preparing ‘khadkoos’, stockpiling arms: Intelligence dossier

7
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's 'close aide and financier' Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

8
Nation

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam's Dibrugarh by special aircraft

9
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

10
Punjab

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Top News

Amritpal’s uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar: Police

Amritpal’s uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar: Police

Amritpal is still on the run

UK officials vow to take security of Indian mission 'seriously' after vandalism by pro-Khalistani protesters

UK officials vow to take security of Indian mission 'seriously' after vandalism by pro-Khalistani protesters

The Tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission is grab...

Japan PM Fumio Kishida arrives in India to explore ways to boost bilateral ties

Japan PM Fumio Kishida arrives in India to explore ways to boost bilateral ties

In their talks later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

Thousands of farmers to descend on Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Thousands of farmers to descend on Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

To press for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price

Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel

Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel

Case lodged


Cities

View All

400 issued challan for violating norms

400 issued challan for violating norms

Situation under control: Police

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Jandiala Guru will be made a model constituency, says Power Minister

Modified vehicles have free run on roads as police look other way

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Amritpal Singh issue: Sohana chowk blockade continues

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh's followers: Section 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Year before LS elections, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher gets active

PGI to help make cutting edge AI-based healthcare tools

18-year-old ice-cream vendor stabbed to death in Chandigarh

Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel

Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

37th school of excellence opened in Delhi

Education, health to be at centre of Delhi’s Budget, say officials

Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 cops for ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

No action against travel agent despite FIR: Parents of students facing deportation from Canada

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day to be observed in Lahore

300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

17 ‘followers’ detained in Malwa region

17 ‘followers’ of Amritpal Singh’s Waris Punjab De detained in Malwa region

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women

Varsity adopts 5 villages