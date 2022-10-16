Rahul Gandhi to cast vote for Congress president election in Karnataka

Ballari (Karnataka), October 16
Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, will cast his vote for the party’s Presidential election at the Yatra’s campsite in Sanganakallu here.
Polls to the party’s highest post is scheduled for October 17, and the result will be declared on October 19.
“There’ve been queries on where @RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates,” Ramesh said in a tweet.
Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is pitted against veteran Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge in this polls for the post of AICC President.
The 17th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka today began at Sanganakallu here this morning and will end at Bennikallu.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...