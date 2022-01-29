Rahul Gandhi to launch financial assistance scheme for landless labourers in Chhattisgarh on Feb 3

Raipur, January 29
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on February 3 to launch a financial assistance scheme for landless labourers of rural areas, a government official said on Saturday.
Gandhi will inaugurate Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Nyay Yojana at a function on Science College ground here, he said.
Under the scheme, registered labourers in rural areas, who do not possess agricultural land, will be given financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year, he added.
Nearly 4.5 lakh landless families of MGNREGA labourers, barbers, blacksmiths, priests, etc will benefit from the scheme, for which the state government had made a provision of Rs 200 crore in the budget for the financial year 2021-22, he said.
This will be Gandhi’s first visit to the state since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in the country in 2020, although he had attended the state government’s programmes virtually during this period.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar