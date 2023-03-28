 Rahul Gandhi trying to 'rip' apart PM's image, won't succeed as people are with Modi: BJP : The Tribune India

Rahul Gandhi trying to 'rip' apart PM's image, won't succeed as people are with Modi: BJP

Gandhi has been served the notice to vacate the bungalow by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi trying to 'rip' apart PM's image, won't succeed as people are with Modi: BJP

Union Minister Smriti Irani. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, March 28

The BJP on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader’s refusal to apologise to the OBC community for his “indecent” comments is yet another “manifestation” of the Gandhi family’s political arrogance.

BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani alleged that Gandhi was trying to “rip” apart the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But he will not succeed as the people of the country are with the prime minister, she asserted at a press conference.

On the Congress raising questions over Gandhi being served a notice to vacate his official bungalow, she said the property does not belong to him, but the people.

Gandhi has been served the notice to vacate the bungalow by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case last week over his “Modi surname” remark.

“In an interview to a magazine in 2019, Gandhi in his own words had claimed that Modi’s greatest strength is his image and that he will rip his image apart,” the minister of women and child development said.

“The political psychosis of Rahul Gandhi is at full display. He abused and accused Modi in Parliament but could not verify his own statement by authenticating it with his own signature,” she said.

Such is Gandhi’s political frustration that a promise he made could not fructify and hence, he continues with his tirade against Modi, the BJP leader said.

The “venom” that the Congress leader has been spewing against the prime minister in his “political frustration” has now turned into an insult to the country, Irani alleged.

“One example of it you saw is Rahul Gandhi’s England visit,” she said and alleged that Gandhi has neither anything to do with India’s democracy nor with the majesty of the courts. “His only target is Modi. Modi’s only target is the country’s development,” Irani said. The BJP has been criticising the Congress leader over his remarks in the UK, including his “democracy under attack” comment.

“So Rahul Gandhi, your promise made to a magazine’s editor that you will rip Modi’s image apart is a promise that shall remain unfulfilled because Narendra Modi’s greatest strength is the people of India,” Irani said.

Referring to his conviction in the defamation case by a Surat court, she said that “Rahul Gandhi could not develop the humility to beg for the forgiveness of the OBC community in our country is just another manifestation of a political arrogance called the Gandhi family”.

Gandhi was convicted by the court not for abusing an individual but the other backward classes (OBC) community, Irani claimed and added that this was not the first time that the Congress leader and his family have “abused” people belonging to “backward communities or tribal communities”.

“The country saw Gandhi’s political arrogance at display when a Dalit leader of the Congress was made to pick up his footwear,” she said, without naming the leader.

“When the BJP proposed the name of Droupadi Murmu, belonging to a poor tribal family, as a candidate for presidential election, the Congress leadership, under the tutelage of the Gandhi family, unleashed vile attacks on her,” Irani said.

The BJP leader also alleged that it was not the first time that “someone” from the Gandhi family had “threatened” Modi.

“If we look at the UPA’s history, the Gandhi family tried their best to ensure that Modi is punished for his leadership capacities to deliver development,” the Union minister said.

But what the Gandhi family could not stop was the support of the people of India to Prime Minister Modi’s “development politics”, she asserted.

To a question on Gandhi having been asked to vacate his official bungalow, Irani said “It is not just his house. It belongs to the people.” “The Congress has become used to the way they grabbed the land of poor people in Amethi (Uttar Pradesh), they will grab the houses of taxpayers in the capital of India,” said Irani, who defeated Gandhi in the Congress bastion of Amethi in the 2019 parliamentary polls.

Gandhi had also contested the polls from Wayanad in Kerala and won. Till his conviction, he represented Wayanad in Lok Sabha.

Asked about the statement of US State Department Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel that Washington is watching Gandhi’s court case, Irani hoped that the external affairs ministry will come up with an “appropriate response” to it.

#BJP #Congress #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

2
Punjab

Nepal puts Amritpal Singh on surveillance list; India asks Nepal not to allow him to flee to third country

3
Punjab

Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh

4
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan gifts himself a swanky SUV worth Rs 10 crore following ‘Pathaan’ success; watch video

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo blackened at mohalla clinic in Khatkar Kalan

6
Amritsar

Air India starts direct flight from Amritsar to UK’s Gatwick

7
Punjab

Fugitive's guard 'Fauji' arrested

8
Nation

Namibian cheetah Sasha dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

9
Punjab

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

10
Punjab

In a first, Punjab and Haryana High Court uses Al to validate opinion in murder case

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

Atiq Ahmed held guilty in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case, his brother acquitted

Prayagraj court sentences Atiq Ahmad, 2 others to life sentence in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

7 others, including Ahmed's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf...

Rahul Gandhi to abide by deadline on vacating official residence

Rahul Gandhi to abide by deadline on vacating official residence

Writes to Mohit Rajan, Deputy Secretary in the MS Branch of ...

Punjab AG says police close to arresting Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal

Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court

Amritpal's counsel on the other hand contended that he was i...

Couple from Punjab’s Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Sukhwinder Singh ran a finance business in Manila for the pa...

BSF shoots down drone near international border in Amritsar sector, seizes contraband

In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

During the intervening night of March 27-28, BSF troops dete...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near international border in Amritsar sector, seizes contraband

In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

Harassed for dowry, 2 women end lives in Amritsar

20 booked on charge of murder bid

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, approves over Rs 733-crore budget for new financial year

Roof of house collapses near Bhaiyan Da Shivala in Amritsar

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

Chandigarh may cut reserve price of liquor vends by 6-10%

Chandigarh: Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening

Chandigarh Heritage panel to take up issues raised by Mayor

Event focuses on Chandigarh art, culture

Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

19 fire tenders rushed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Badarpur

Suhas Borker elected IIC trustee

Unitech PMLA case: ED takes possession of Rs 245 crore worth plots in Gurugram

Couple from Punjab’s Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Fight for space in AAP with new leaders' entry

Patwari arrested for accepting bribe

Martyr's photos removed, protesters deface Mohalla Clinic

Retd Wg Cdr claims presence of Indus Valley remains in Kapurthala village

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

16-year-old raped, 2 booked

NRI woman’s bag snatched

Spl girdawari begins to assess loss to wheat crop due to rain

Civil Hospital contractual staff up in arms

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Minister visits villages to assess crop damage

Farmers reject relief for damage caused to crop

PCS Exam: Former deputy speaker slams Punjab govt over delay

PUTA threatens strike over pending salaries