Rahul Gandhi updates Twitter bio, describes himself as ‘Dis’Qualified MP’

New Delhi, March 26
Following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday changed his bio on Twitter where he described himself as a “Dis’Qualified MP”.
He also wrote “Dis’Qualified MP” on his the official Wayanad Twitter account.
Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will prevent Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting elections for eight years unless a higher court stays the conviction.
Even though Gandhi is yet to file a review petition, the Congress has said it would fight it legally and politically.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress leaders across India protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, slam government
Priyanka Gandhi said a martyred prime minister’s son, who wa...
Satyagraha for whom: against OBCs, against courts, against law or for Gandhis? BJP asks Congress
Says Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification culmination of lawful p...
Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insult country, says Priyanka Gandhi at Rajghat
Congress observing day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at Delhi’s ...
Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid
Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...
India summons Canadian envoy to lodge protest over Khalistani mobs impairing functioning of its missions in Canada
Seeks explanation for ‘security breach’