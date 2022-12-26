Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

New Delhi, December 26
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and several former prime ministers here on Monday morning.
He visited Veer Bhumi, Shakti Sthal and Shanti Van, the memorials of former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.
Rahul Gandhi also visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, and Vijay Ghat, the memorial of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.
He paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal.
The Congress leader had initially planned to pay homage to the former prime ministers on Saturday after his Bharat Jodo Yatra march but later rescheduled it to Monday morning.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...