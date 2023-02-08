Rahul Gandhi’s allegations on PM, Adani links expunged from Lok Sabha records

New Delhi, February 8
The Lok Sabha Speaker has expunged the allegations Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani in his speech in the House on Tuesday.
The expunging was notified at 12.30am on Wednesday, with the Speaker invoking the rule on the need to authenticate the allegations made in Parliament.
Lok Sabha sources said Rahul did not provide evidence to support the allegations.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday moved a notice in Lok Sabha for privilege motion against Gandhi over “baseless, reckless allegations” against the PM.
