 Rahul Gandhi's talk show at Stanford University on May 31 : The Tribune India

Will attend 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' programme in California on May 30

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. PTI file



IANS

New Delhi, May 25

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to leave for the US on May 28 will hold a talk programme at the Stanford Graduate School of Business on May 31, party sources said.

The source, while sharing the details of the programme, said that the Congress leader will participate in a programme titled 'The New Global Equilibrium: Talk by Rahul Gandhi' on May 31 at 5 p.m.

The programme is organised at the CEMEX Auditorium in Stanford Graduate School of Business.

He will also attend the 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' programme in California on May 30.

During his five-month 3,900-km long Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, Rahul had been saying "Nafarat ke bazar me, Mohabbat ki dukan khol raha hu" to connect with the masses.

He will also participate in an NRI meet in San Francisco, according to party sources.

The party source said that Rahul Gandhi will also address an NRI's meeting in New York on June 4.

Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi had visited the UK and participated in several programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the US in June. In a statement last week, the White House had announced that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an official state visit on June 22.

On Wednesday, former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Subramanian Swamy opposed before a Delhi court Rahul Gandhi's application seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) in order to get a fresh "ordinary passport".

Gandhi on Tuesday moved the court seeking an NOC in order to get a fresh "ordinary passport" after he surrendered his diplomatic travel document upon his disqualification as an MP.

The court has posted the matter for hearing next on May 26.

