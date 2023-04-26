Rahul moves Guj HC seeking stay on conviction

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday approached the Gujarat HC, seeking a stay on his conviction in the “Modi surname” case. “We have filed an appeal challenging the Surat court’s order,” Rahul Gandhi's lawyer, Pankaj Champaneri, was quoted as saying.

Rahul was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail on March 23 by the CJM Court in Surat in connection with the case.