Rahul out to tarnish India’s image: Rajnath

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 22

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that in the recent clash with the Chinese troops near Tawang, Indian soldiers did a “charismatic job” and displayed bravery, slamming the Congress for questioning the valour of the country’s jawans.

The minister went on to accuse Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of creating hatred among people to regain power, and alleged he was tarnishing India’s image on international platforms.

Earn people’s trust Rahul Gandhi is going around saying that there is hatred in India. Rahulji, what has happened to you? Power cannot be regained by spreading hatred. It can be achieved only by earning people’s trust. —Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Addressing a programme organised by the Madhya Pradesh Government in Singrauli district, Singh asked Gandhi not to play with India’s “prestige and pride”.

“Rahul is going around saying in his Bharat Jodo Yatra that there is hatred everywhere in India. Rahulji, what has happened to you? You want to regain power by creating hatred. Power cannot be regained by spreading hatred. It can be achieved only by earning public’s trust and love,” the minister said.

“I want to ask him (Rahul) who is creating hatred in India? Is Modiji creating hatred in the whole country? Is (MP Chief Minister) Shivraj Singh (Chouhan) doing the work of creating hatred in Madhya Pradesh? Are these leaders creating hatred among people? Where did he see it?” the Defence Minister said.

He also accused the Congress of trying to defame India and tarnish its image by saying that only hatred prevailed in India, although the country had earned great respect in the world now.

“India has never discriminated on the basis of caste, creed or religion as those born on Indian soil are brothers as all have sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence,” Singh noted.