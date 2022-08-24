Rahul Gandhi reluctant, hunt on for non-Gandhi Congress chief

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 23

Hunt for a non-Gandhi candidate for the impending election to the post of Congress president has intensified with Rahul Gandhi still reluctant despite calls by senior leaders to take up the mantle.

Likely contenders for top post Ashok Gehlot Was at the forefront of leading Sonia and Rahul Gandhi’s defence when the Enforcement Directorate summoned the mother-son duo in the National Herald case Mukul Wasnik The 62-year-old is close to the Gandhis and his clout was evident when Sonia Gandhi rushed him to Goa in July after five party MLAs, of the total 11, went incommunicado Bhupinder Hooda With a strong base among Jats and other segments in Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and Delhi, and also acceptance in G-23 of which he is part, he is also a strong contender Digvijaya Singh A section of the Congress feels former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh, currently helming the party’s mass contact ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, could emerge as a probable candidate Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for treatment Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups. AICC general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh, in a statement on Tuesday night, said Sonia would also visit her ailing mother before she returned to New Delhi. “Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be travelling with her,” Jairam said. Rahul Gandhi to take up 3,570-km yatra The Congress on Tuesday unveiled details of the 3,570-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra commencing September 7, saying Rahul Gandhi will be among 100 leaders who will walk the entire stretch.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, 71, remains a frontrunner for the job. AICC general secretary Madhya Pradesh Mukul Wasnik and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda are also among contenders, sources said, with discussions still under way.

A top AICC source today said the schedule for the election of a full-time Congress chief “will be announced in the next few days”. The source added that the issue of whether there is a candidate or not has no bearing on the election schedule, which will be announced soon. “Once the schedule is announced, anyone can file the nomination,” the leader noted.

Gehlot, leaders say, fits the bill for the top party post. He enjoys the confidence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the family has vast experience of party organisation and national and Rajasthan politics. He is a five-time MP, three-time Cabinet minister and three-time Rajasthan party chief and CM.

Wasnik, 62, is close to Gandhis and was seen as the family’s person in the G-23 grouping that wrote to Sonia last July seeking party overhaul. Wasnik’s clout was evident when Sonia rushed him to Goa this July after five party MLAs out of 11 went incommunicado.

Hooda, with a strong base among Jats and other segments in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, and acceptance in the G-23 of which he is part, is also an active contender.

A section of the Congress feels former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay Singh, currently helming the party’s mass contact Bharat Jodo Yatra, could also emerge as a probable.

Further, if the choice eventually falls on the family, AICC general secretary UP Priyanka Vadra could make the cut if Sonia Gandhi agrees. Sonia has always been keen to pass on the mantle to son Rahul who continues to cite his May 2019 position that the next party chief should be a non-Gandhi while he focuses on mobilisation. Even at that time, the Congress Working Committee backed Rahul and nominated Sonia as interim chief when he declined.

