Rahul Gandhi rides his bike from Leh to Pangong lake, remembers his late father's words

Leh, August 19
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a trip to Ladakh, rode his KTM 390 Duke motorbike from Leh city to the picturesque Pangong Lake on Saturday.
In an Instagram post, the senior Congress leader said: "On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world."
He also used the hashtags of Leh, Ladakh and PangongTso.
Rahul arrived in Leh on Thursday afternoon to a rousing welcome. He will stay in Ladakh till August 25.
On Friday, he interacted with youngters in Leh and also attended a football match.
On Sunday, he will pay tribute to his later father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at the Pangong Lake.
Later, he will also visit Kargil and address a public meeting there.
During his visit to the Karol Bagh bike market in the national capital earlier this year, Rahul had mentioned that he owns a Duke 390 bike but he hardly rides it in the city due to security concerns.
