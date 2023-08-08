 Rahul to undertake Gujarat-Meghalaya padayatra, Maharashtra Congress to hold its own march: Patole : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Rahul to undertake Gujarat-Meghalaya padayatra, Maharashtra Congress to hold its own march: Patole

Rahul to undertake Gujarat-Meghalaya padayatra, Maharashtra Congress to hold its own march: Patole

Maharashtra Congress president did not give the dates for Gandhi’s next march, saying its schedule will be announced later

Rahul to undertake Gujarat-Meghalaya padayatra, Maharashtra Congress to hold its own march: Patole

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, August 8

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will embark on a fresh padayatra (foot march) from Gujarat to Meghalaya and during that period leaders and workers of the party’s Maharashtra unit would criss-cross the state, MPCC president Nana Patole said on Tuesday.

He said the opposition party will also undertake a bus yatra next month to interact with people and “expose” the BJP-led government at the Centre and the Eknath Shinde dispensation in Maharashtra. The BJP is part of the Shinde government.

Patole said Gandhi, whose Lok Sabha membership has been restored after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case, will be accorded a grand welcome by the party when he arrives in Mumbai for a meeting of the opposition alliance INDIA in August-end.

“We will start a padayatra (in Maharashtra) when Rahul Gandhi starts his own padayatra from Gujarat to Meghalaya. The programme (to carry out the march in the state) has been given to us by the All India Congress Committee (AICC),” Patole told reporters here.

The Maharashtra Congress president did not give the dates for Gandhi’s next march, saying its schedule will be announced later.

The former Congress president had embarked on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in September last year and it culminated in January-end after covering some 4,000 km from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir.

Patole said he will himself lead the padayatra in eastern Vidarbha, which comprises districts of Wardha, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Gondia, Bhandara and Nagpur.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar will lead the march in Amravati, Washim, Buldhana, Akola and Yavatmal, which are located in western Vidarbha, said the Congress MLA.

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan will lead the march in western Maharashtra, while Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad will head the yatra in the financial capital, he said.

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat will be in charge of the programme in north Maharashtra, while former chief minister Ashok Chavan will lead the padayatra in the Marathwada region, Patole said.

The coastal Konkan region will be covered later and Patole will lead the march in Thane, Thorat in Palghar, Ashok Chavan in Raigad, Prithviraj Chavan in Ratnagiri and Wadettiwar in Sindhudurg.

The MPCC chief said the party has announced observers for all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

These observers will give a report to the state Congress by August 16 containing inputs and suggestions which can help strengthen the organisation, he said.

#Congress #Gujarat #Maharashtra #Meghalaya #Mumbai #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

2
Nation

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

3
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 15 IAS and 16 PCS officers transferred; see complete list

4
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

5
Nation

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson detained in Mumbai over 'Quit India' march

6
Himachal

Video: Horrific accident in Shimla's Chaila captured live on camera; speeding apple-laden truck crushes 2 to death; hits 4 vehicles

7
Nation

Once we cease to be judges, whatever we say is just opinion: CJI on Ranjan Gogoi's statement in Rajya Sabha

8
Haryana

Enforcement Directorate raids house, office of Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda in Gurugram

9
Nation

You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

10
Chandigarh

ED raid at Panchkula cop’s house

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

No-confidence motion debate LIVE: Opposition may not have confidence in PM Modi but people of India have, says Amit Shah

No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful

Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...

India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament

Harmanpreet’s double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners

India will play Japan in semifinal on Friday, while Malaysia...

Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped

Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped

Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...

Debate on no-trust motion resumes in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi opens it

You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...

'Misogynistic, indecent': Smriti slams Rahul Gandhi for flying kiss, BJP complains to Speaker

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus


Cities

View All

Amritsar in grip of viral infections

Amritsar in grip of viral infections

Tarn Taran villagers left to fend for themselves amidst flood devastation

Sikh bodies ask govt to act in case of missing Guru Granth Sahib ‘Saroops’

Amritsar MC cracks whip as over 200 buildings fail to get approval

BRTS crisis: Financial mismgmt leads to suspension of bus service

1,300 boxes of spurious energy drink seized

Bathinda: 1,300 boxes of spurious energy drink seized

Baltana RUB step closer to reality

Baltana RUB step closer to reality

Chandigarh: Pay less fee for ‘zero-waste’ events

Using Chandigarh grounds for events to cost more, rent up by 50-200%

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers on tour to Delhi: Banwarilal Purohit

2 Chandigarh MC officials held for graft

9 injured in fire at sofa factory in Delhi’s Mayapuri

9 injured in fire at factory in Delhi's Mayapuri

Yamuna pollution: Supreme Court asks Delhi, Haryana to file status report; matter to be heard on October 3

Supreme Court judge recuses himself from hearing Umar Khalid's plea seeking bail in UAPA case

NUH FLARE-UP: Migrant exodus hits realty, service sectors

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing of charges against AAP ex-councillor

Punjab floods: Central team visits Jalandhar, Rupnagar districts

Punjab floods: Central team visits Jalandhar, Rupnagar districts

Youth robbed of car near Model Town in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: 5K acres still under water, paddy resowing ruled out

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

Kapurthala native gets $35K research grant from US-based health platform

Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas

Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas

Rs 44-cr project launched to free city of open garbage dumps

BJP criticises govt over law & order

Major theft case cracked with arrest of 2 suspects

Draft ward delimitation: PAC writes to Local Govt Director, raises objections

Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Central team visits flood-affected villages in Patiala, Sangrur districts

Farmers protest against social media channel

Patiala MC to soon issue new map of wards

With solar plant, Patiala MC expects to save up to Rs 1.5L power bill