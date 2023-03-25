 Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification not linked to Adani episode: BJP : The Tribune India

Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification not linked to Adani episode: BJP

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says stay on conviction by Gujarat court not sought to encash issue in Karnataka polls

Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification not linked to Adani episode: BJP

The Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib asserted that Adani Group used to win contracts even when the UPA was in power. Pic credit- Twitter/@BJP4India



PTI

Patna, March 25

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday rebutted the charge that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “scared” of his questions on the Adani issue.

Talking to reporters here soon after Gandhi addressed the press in Delhi, Prasad also alleged that the Congress did not seek a stay on the conviction by a Gujarat court so that it could “encash” the episode in Karnataka, where assembly elections are expected in about a month.

He said, “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s statement confirms that the Congress did not press into service its famed battery of legal experts with the Karnataka polls in mind. What else can explain their failure to show the alacrity which was for all to see in Pawan Khera’s case?” “We are not here to hold brief for Adani. But Gandhi has sought to mislead the people to link his disqualification with Adani. He has been disqualified because of conviction in a case that relates to defamatory remarks he made in 2019,” added the BJP leader.

The Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib asserted that Adani Group used to win contracts even when the UPA was in power at the Centre and was doing business in Congress-ruled states such as Rajasthan.

Rejecting Gandhi’s charge that his speech on Adani inside Parliament had left the Modi government tizzy, Prasad asserted that the Congress leader’s address was baseless and incoherent.

Taunting the Congress leader for the averment that he chose his words carefully, Prasad said, “It only proves that he made the defamatory remarks with due deliberation. This has been his habit. He is facing at least seven other cases of defamation, including the one lodged here by (former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister) Sushil Kumar Modi”.

Rejecting the charge of political vendetta, the BJP leader pointed out that “several political leaders have, so far, been disqualified upon their conviction by a court of law. Some of them belong to the BJP”.

A practising lawyer, Prasad also dismissed the argument against a Gujarat court holding the Congress leader guilty for comments made outside the state, saying “Purnesh Modi (the BJP MLA who filed the petition) would have naturally felt offended by Gandhi’s remark about Modi surname. I would have felt the same had he said something similar about my surname”.

“As an opposition leader, Gandhi was entitled to criticise, but not abuse anybody. His remarks, indeed, were abusive and not critical. It denigrated the OBCs, a social group to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs. The BJP is going to take up this humiliation of OBCs very seriously and launch a nationwide stir,” Prasad declared.

Prasad also remarked, tongue in cheek, that the Congress’ failure to immediately move for a stay against conviction “might indicate that there is internal politics in that party. Many are of the view that in this manner, let’s get rid of Rahul Gandhi”.

He said, “Rahul Gandhi needs to realise that it is not the BJP’s fault that the people are not ready to vote for him. He must give up the sense of entitlement that he is born to rule, being the son of Rajiv Gandhi and grandson of Indira Gandhi, both former Prime Ministers”.

He also lambasted Gandhi for having accused, at his press conference, a section of the media of partisanship towards the BJP and said, “Had we behaved in a similar fashion towards the press, all hell would have broken loose and threat to democracy would have been announced”.

#BJP #Congress #gautam adani #karnataka #narendra modi #rahul gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Uncle ex-cop, Amritpal Singh knew functioning of police force

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Harjot Bains marries IPS officer Jyoti Yadav in Rupnagar

3
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal sighted at Delhi’s ISBT: Sources

4
Punjab

'Let us surrender', uncle told Amritpal Singh

5
Diaspora

Indian-Americans rally in support of India at San Francisco Consulate

6
Nation

Not interested in assurances, we want action: MEA on attacks by pro-Khalistani protesters on Indian missions

7
Nation

The ordinance Rahul Gandhi trashed could have saved him

8
Nation

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed

9
Musings

The ‘witches’ of Solan

10
Punjab

Man found dead at ‘Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’ site in Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Top News

Differences between government and judiciary doesn’t mean confrontation: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Differences between government and judiciary doesn't mean confrontation: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

The minister inaugurates Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Ma...

Never asked for foreign intervention, BJP leaders lied in Parliament to divert Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi addresses press after disqualification from LS

Disqualified from Lok Sabha as PM Modi scared of my next speech on Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi

'I am Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar,' he said when asked ...

Rahul’s disqualification not linked to Adani episode, stay not sought to encash issue in Karnataka polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification not linked to Adani episode: BJP

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says stay on convi...

PIL in SC challenges constitutional validity of Section 8(3) of Representation of People Act after Rahul’s disqualification

PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence

The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist

Boxer Nitu Ghanghas becomes world champion with 5-0 win over Mongolia's Altansetseg

Boxer Nitu Ghanghas becomes world champion with 5-0 win over Mongolia's Altansetseg

Ghanghas is the 6th Indian boxer to be crowned world champio...


Cities

View All

Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Dhillon

Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Gurinder Dhillon

BSF seizes 8 kg narcotics along International Border in Amritsar, Tarn Taran sectors

Incessant rain, high-velocity winds cause further damage to wheat crop

MC seals 8 shops, collects Rs 22 lakh tax

No breakthrough in Ajnala robbery case

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Admn takes over 351-acre shamlat land in 17 villages

Chandigarh Admn takes over 351-acre shamlat land in 17 villages

Mohali MC clears Rs 190-cr budget with no new taxes

Chandigarh IT Dept overpaid SPIC Rs 1.62 cr in 2015; recover amount: Audit

Mercury dips amid showers in Chandigarh

PGI’s Urology Dept gets nod for cadaver kidney transplant

DCW seeks action against illegal conversion therapy for LGBTQI+ community

DCW seeks action against illegal conversion therapy for LGBTQI+ community

Delhi receives highest single-day rain in March in 3 years: IMD

Delhi Police lodge FIR under UAPA over violence at Indian Mission in UK

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Manish Sisodia in CBI’s excise policy case

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal pay obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal lay foundation stone of Guru Ravidas Bani research center at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: AAP’s power show at Dera Ballan today

Amritpal case: 3-day remand for Papalpreet's friend Baljit Kaur

Amritpal Singh's escape: 2 more held for providing bikes

Days after audio clip fiasco, AAP leader Rajiv Bhagat joins BJP

Estimated budget of ~1,062 cr unanimously approved by MC

Estimated budget of Rs 1,062 cr unanimously approved by MC

Mayor commends councillors for working unitedly for city

Pvt school student alleges molestation by principal

DMCH working under scanner, complaint filed

Police freeze drug peddlers' properties worth Rs 1.63 crore

Rain flattens wheat crop, farmers on edge

Rain flattens wheat crop, farmers on edge

Punjabi University students, staff stage protest at constituent colleges

Two arrested with stolen motorcycle

5 cellphones seized from jail

1,129 students get degrees