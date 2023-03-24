 Rahul’s disqualification result of court order, not political call: BJP leaders : The Tribune India

Rahul’s disqualification result of court order, not political call: BJP leaders

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S P S Baghel noted that a BJP MLA was recently disqualified in Uttar Pradesh following his conviction in a criminal case

Rahul’s disqualification result of court order, not political call: BJP leaders

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S P S Baghel. Pic credit- Twitter



PTI

New Delhi, March 24

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP by the Lok Sabha Secretariat is a result of a court order and not a political call, BJP leaders said Friday, stating that everyone is equal before the law.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S P S Baghel termed the disqualification “lawful” and asserted that everyone is equal before the law.

He noted that a BJP MLA was recently disqualified in Uttar Pradesh following his conviction in a criminal case.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the decision was a legal one and alleged the Congress was questioning the judiciary.

“It was a legal decision and not a call taken by the political party. It was taken by a court. The Congress should clarify who they are protesting against,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav said Gandhi had got enough opportunities to explain himself, provide evidence and all rules have been followed leading to his disqualification.

“When the order has come now the Congress is protesting against the order. They are abusing the legal system. In this country, the system runs according to the law and prior to this similar action has been taken against other public representatives.

“Not just Gandhi, but the Congress party should apologise for insulting the OBC community. They should work towards the development of the country instead of defaming the country’s democracy in London,” he said.

BJP MP from Kaushambi, Vinod Kumar Sonkar said Gandhi had insulted an entire community and he should be punished.

“This is a decision of the court and the way he defamed a community he should be punished. This disqualification is a good message that no one is above the law,” he said.

A day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case, Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Wayanad by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday.

Following his disqualification, Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

#BJP #Congress #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal chase: From Punjab to Haryana, police chart Khalistan sympathiser's escape route

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh used abandoned Ladowal railway bridge to enter Ludhiana

3
Punjab

Amritpal Singh was targeting rogue ex-servicemen, youngsters to build terrorist outfit

4
Punjab

Gorkha Baba was part of Amritpal Singh’s inner circle: Senior official

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's militia was taking arms training, says IG

6
Chandigarh

Badshah buys plot for Rs 3.80 cr in HSIIDC auction

7
Ludhiana

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba’s mobile, Amritpal’s aides seen training with weapons

8
Business

Tech layoffs continue, Accenture cuts 19,000 jobs

9
Entertainment

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra spotted together; spark dating rumours

10
Nation

Covid: Highest weekly case positivity in Himachal, 8 states driving surge

Don't Miss

View All
G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says ‘praying for your speedy recovery’
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

Amritpal Singh’s wife, UK-based NRI, Here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Top News

2019 defamation case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha following his 2-year conviction

LS secretariat has sent notification to EC to declare Wayana...

Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction

Opposition holds protest march alleging 'democracy in danger'; seeks JPC probe into Adani issue

Prominent leaders stopped by police and detained at Vijay Ch...

Mere membership of an unlawful association sufficient to constitute offence under UAPA, rules Supreme Court

Mere membership of an unlawful association sufficient to constitute offence under UAPA, rules Supreme Court

Overrules a 2011 verdict by a two-judge Bench

Law and order in control, won’t let Punjab become Afghanistan: Bhagwant Mann

Law and order in control, won’t let Punjab become Afghanistan: Bhagwant Mann

He said it’s his responsibility to ensure brotherhood and pe...

14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...


Cities

View All

G20 ends in city, encroachments return

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

17 chowkis merged into police stations

95% work on rly crossing No. 22 ROB done: Nijjar

Medical, blood donation camps mark Martyrs’ Day

Tribal youth made aware of significance of Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

No takers for 41 Chandigarh liquor vends, reserve price reduced 3-5%

Badshah buys plot for Rs 3.80 cr in HSIIDC auction

Let college teachers who retired at 58 rejoin: CAT

Tardy rotary work hassles commuters in Chandigarh

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Manish Sisodia in CBI’s excise policy case

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Manish Sisodia in CBI’s excise policy case

Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

Visa applications from Delhi reach 80% of pre-Covid levels

Absconding criminal held; duped investors

Peon held over gangrape of Class V student

Amazon, Cloudtail told to pay ~15K compensation

Amazon, Cloudtail told to pay Rs 15K compensation

Husband booked on seeking dowry

6 days on, cops still clueless on Amritpal Singh

Congress leaders make a beeline for deras

Miscreants extorted Rs 25 lakh from another Nakodar bizman

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba's mobile

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba’s mobile, Amritpal’s aides seen training with weapons

Mayor holds all-party meet to discuss Budget agenda

Couple booked in Rs 8.5-L fraud case after two years

3 get life term in murder case

Two of mobile phone thieves’ gang nabbed

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

Pbi varsity students, staff march to Health Minister’s residence

Admn, locals pay tribute to martyrs

Murder case cracked, 1 arrested

Dilbar wins gold in weightlifting