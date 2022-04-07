Nityanand Rai: Minority killings in Kashmir peaked in 2021

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai today informed the Rajya Sabha that killing of those from the minority community in the Kashmir valley peaked in 2021, as since 2019 four Kashmiri Pandits among 14 Hindus were killed by terrorists.

Presenting data on such killings in the House, he said 34 persons belonging to minority communities were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years, including 11 in 2021.

Rai said after the Centre’s decision to do away with special status accorded to J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019, 2,105 migrants returned to the Kashmir valley for taking up jobs provided under the PM’s development package.

“Four Kashmiri Pandits were killed by terrorists in J&K since 2019, while 10 other Hindus were also killed by the militants during this period,” Rai said.

He said the government had taken several measures to ensure the safety of minorities in the Valley. These include robust security and intelligence grid, group security in the form of static guards and day and night area domination. —