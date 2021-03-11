Raid at premises: CBI team found nothing; timing of search interesting, says P Chidambaram

New Delhi, May 17
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said a CBI team searched his residence in Chennai as well as his official residence in Delhi but "found nothing and seized nothing".
The former Union minister also said the "timing of the search was interesting".
In a statement, Chidambaram said, a CBI team searched his residence in Chennai and his official residence here.
"The team showed me an FIR in which I am not named as an accused. The search team found nothing and seized nothing," he said.
The search team found nothing and seized nothing.
I may point out that the timing of the search is interesting.
The CBI has filed a fresh case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram, for allegedly facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh in 2011, officials said on Tuesday.
