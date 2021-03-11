Raids on Chinese firms ‘linked to spy Peng’s arrest’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

Recent operations against Chinese firms doing business in India by the Income Tax Department and enforcement agencies is said to be linked to the arrest of Chinese national Luo Sang alias Charlie Peng, who was running the Hawala network, government sources said. However, the firms have denied the allegations.

After his arrest by the Income Tax Department in August 2020, Peng during his interrogation confessed that he was a spy and he was tasked to enter the inner circle of Dalai Lama, sources said, adding that for this he made several trips to Himachal, Majnu ka Tila (north Delhi) and Bengaluru.

Peng also worked for Chinese embassy officials and transferred money and arranged logistics for them, the officials said, adding that from the evidence gathered from the Peng’s premises the department got to know that he was running the hawala network for top Chinese mobile and fintech companies too. Peng is currently on bail after he was arrested by the ED.