 Raigad devastation: No lessons learnt from past flood disasters : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Raigad devastation: No lessons learnt from past flood disasters
Explainer

Raigad devastation: No lessons learnt from past flood disasters

What happened to Gadgil and other reports on Western Ghats, questions Opposition in Maharashtra; Fardnavis tells Assembly that Irshalwadi not on the list of landslide-prone villages

Raigad devastation: No lessons learnt from past flood disasters

A search and rescue operation under way after a landslide at Irshalwadi village in Raigad district of Maharashtra. PTI



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, July 22

Amid the rain-triggered devastation at Irshalwadi village in Raigad’s Khalapur taluka, the Opposition on Thursday questioned the Maharashtra Government in the state Assembly over a report by a Commission headed by noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil on the ecologically-sensitive Western Ghats.

Though the Commission submitted the report of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel to the Ministry of Environment and Forests in August 2011, the recommendations have remained unimplemented.

Lauded by environmentalists, the report did not find favour with politicians/planners. 

The bottom line is that despite multiple efforts, like the setting up of the Gadgil and Kasturirangan Commissions, the climate and manmade devastation in eco-sensitive Western Ghats is continuing.   

Opposition corners Govt 

Participating in the discussion on the topic, state Congress chief Nana Patole asked the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Government what had happened to the Madhav Gadgil Committee report commissioned during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to prevent Raigarh-type of incidents.

In response, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis told the House that the task of mapping of villages and the identification of the core zone and buffer zone was completed in Maharashtra when he was the Chief Minister. “Our report was given to the Centre. Two other states are yet to send their comments. Only after this comes can the overall plan be prepared”, Fadnavis was quoted as saying

He also told the Assembly that Irshalwadi village was not on the list of landslide-prone villages and had no history of landslides.

“Crores of rupees are spent on it but it is not implemented. We should learn some lessons from incidents like Irshalwadi. Unfortunately, that it is not happening”, Patole was quoted as saying.

No lessons learnt from past 

According to the reports, as many as 83 persons are yet to be traced in the tribal village located on a hill slope in the coastal district, around 80 km from Mumbai. 

Search and rescue teams today recovered three more bodies from the debris at the landslide-affected village, taking the death toll in the tragedy to 25.

The village is overlooked by Irshalgad fort and is a popular trekking destination.

In August 2019, heavy rain caused devastating floods, landslides and mudslides in Kerala and Karnataka, which were also attributed to climate change and manmade activities in the region.  

Significant rain    

The IMD says isolated extremely heavy rain will occur over Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat on Saturday. Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over the region for the next two days followed by a decrease thereafter.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain will also occur over Mumbai during next 24 hours.

Western Ghats

The Western Ghats is also known as the Sahyadri mountain range. This 1,600 km mountain range runs parallel to the western coast transversing Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The region has more than 30 per cent of all species of plant, fish, reptile, amphibian, bird and mammal found in the country and is recognised by UNESCO as an important biodiversity hotspots.

Apart from biodiversity, the Western Ghats also houses lakhs of people. Experts say manmade activities, along with rain and features of the soil, have increased the incidence of landslides.

In May 2023, the Supreme Court directed the Environment Ministry to file a counter-affidavit to a petition filed by a minor, M Kaviya, seeking judicial intervention to protect the Western Ghats from destruction. “Month by month, the Western Ghats is being chipped away… Please intervene,” senior advocate Raj Panjwani and advocate Shibani Ghosh, for Kaviya was quoted as telling a Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

Recently, Gadgil also said that the biodiversity in the Western Ghats can be accomplished only if planners move away from “the current approach of conservation by exclusion and development by exclusion and adopt a pro-people approach of conservation by inclusion and development by inclusion.”

Gadgil versus Kasturirangan

Experts say conservation efforts should be carefully balanced with developmental activities. 

There were worries among Western Ghats states, especially Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, that harsh environmental regulations may hamper development.

Basically, Gadgil panel classified the extensive region of 64% of the Western Ghats spanning over six states into ecologically sensitive zones—ESZ -1, ESZ-2 and ESZ-3.

ESZ-1 was given high priority in which almost all developmental activities like mining and thermal power plants were suggested to be stopped.  

The panel suggested decommissioning projects that had completed their shelf life. In fact, it recommended “an indefinite moratorium” on new environmental clearances for mining in ESZ-1 and ESZ-2 and phasing out mining in ESZ-1 by 2016

The major criticism faced by the Gadgil committee report was that it talked more about the environment without paying attention to the ground realities.

Later, the Kasturirangan committee, headed by former ISRO chairman Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, was constituted to examine the report and balance the two concerns—development and environment protection. 

The report was submitted to the Environment Ministry in 2013. However, it was also met with criticism from politicians and members of local communities. Environmentalists called it a “watered-down” version, given that only 37% of the Western Ghats region was recommended to be classified as an ESA.

The threat to the region by developmental activities like hydropower projects remained because they could be set up in the remaining 63% and degrade the landscape, they felt.

Meanwhile, in February 2017, the Centre also issued a draft notification accepting some recommendations of the Kasturirangan report and asked the six Western Ghat states to oversee their implementation.

#Maharashtra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Supreme Court shocked as JKLF leader Yasin Malik appears before it

2
Chandigarh

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed in Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Continue Gurbani kirtan telecast from Golden Temple for now, SGPC appeals to PTC

4
Ludhiana

Call centre duping US citizens busted in Ludhiana, 29 nabbed

5
Nation

Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody

6
Nation

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front leader Yasin Malik appears in person sans orders, Supreme Court shocked

7
Himachal

At 1.06 crore, Himachal sees record tourist footfall in first 6 months

8
Nation

Shortage of 11,266 Major, Captain-rank defence officers

9
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

10
Nation

Manipur violence explained: What triggered it and why is peace yet to return

Don't Miss

View All
West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Top News

Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced

Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site continues on third day; 83 people yet to be traced

3 more bodies recovered; death toll rises to 25

Raigad devastation: No lessons learnt from past flood disasters

Raigad devastation: No lessons learnt from past flood disasters

What happened to Gadgil and other reports on Western Ghats, ...

Manipur cops arrest fifth accused in women disrobing case

Manipur Police make 5th arrest in connection with parading of two women

The two women alleged to have been sexually assaulted before...

Manipur violance explained: What triggered and why is peace yet to return?

Manipur violence explained: What triggered it and why is peace yet to return

The Army in the state cannot act independently and are legal...

Rain fury: Kartarpur corridor to open on July 25

Rain fury: Kartarpur corridor to open on July 25

Decision take by officials after holding a meeting near zero...


Cities

View All

Civic body employees protest over demands

Civic body employees protest over demands

No respite from flood-like situation as Beas, Sutlej still in spate in Tarn Taran

State of Amenities: No check on dumping garbage along boundary of clean parks

Continue Gurbani kirtan telecast from Golden Temple for now, SGPC appeals to PTC

Knotty affair: Difficult even to find right wire in case of snag in Shimla market

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Chandigarh: Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Two youths shot at in Zirakpur market

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed in Chandigarh

Stray canine menace: Days after stray dogs bit 2 in Sector 28, house help attacked

Yamuna hovers around danger mark in Delhi; heavy rain reported in upper segment

Yamuna hovers around danger mark in Delhi; heavy rain reported in upper segment

Court gives CBI 5 days to submit forensic result about Jagdish Tytler's voice samples in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Can Parliament abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi?

Department of Delhi Prisons suspends 4 officials over JKLF chief Yasin Malik’s SC appearance

Delhi High Court awards Rs 2 crore to Army officer in defamation case against news portal Tehelka.com

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Jalandhar: Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Phagwara residents face scarcity of potable water

Flood-hit students moved to another school in Jalandhar

ASI held accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Eco Tourism Project: Now, jeep safari, nature trail facility for tourists in Hoshiarpur's Chohal

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Ludhiana: Municipal Town Planner’s resignation raises questions

Model Town market roads in Ludhiana in a shambles

Stop dumping waste in sewers & Buddha Nullah, Ludhiana MC urges dairy owners

MGNREGA workers stage dharna at Doraha

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Patiala district reports 7 dengue cases, dept holds drive

Protesters, 4 cops hurt in Nabha clash

School student attacked

Doctors donate ration to flood-hit