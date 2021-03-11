Rail passenger reservation system in Delhi will not work temporarily on Tuesday night

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

Northern Railway on Monday said there would be temporary suspension of Delhi PRS (passenger reservation system) services on the intervening night of April 26 and April 27 for two-and-half-hours.

In a press communiqué NR said due to system up-gradation related work, services of Delhi PRS such as PNR enquiry over counter, current reservation, internet booking for Delhi PRS trains, cancellation, charting, EDR, RS-Reports through PRS system will not be available from 23.45 pm on April 26 to 2.15 am on April 27.