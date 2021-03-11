Rail passenger reservation system in Delhi will not work temporarily on Tuesday night

New Delhi, April 25
Northern Railway on Monday said there would be temporary suspension of Delhi PRS (passenger reservation system) services on the intervening night of April 26 and April 27 for two-and-half-hours.
In a press communiqué NR said due to system up-gradation related work, services of Delhi PRS such as PNR enquiry over counter, current reservation, internet booking for Delhi PRS trains, cancellation, charting, EDR, RS-Reports through PRS system will not be available from 23.45 pm on April 26 to 2.15 am on April 27.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
The revamped organisation has been announced
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...