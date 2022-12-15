Railways bag 9 awards for energy conservation; know which station stood first

New Delhi, December 15
The Indian Railways have won nine National Energy Conservation Awards for the year 2022, with the South Central Railways bagging the first and second prize in railway stations category.
These awards were given for the best energy management practices and presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a function held by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the aegis of Ministry of Power on Wednesday.
The first prize was awarded for Kacheguda station (Telangana) and the second to Guntakal station (Andhra Pradesh) for energy conservation measures in railway stations category, a statement from the ministry said on Thursday.
Certificate of merit was awarded to the Kanpur Central Railway Station (NCR), Rajahmudry Railway Station (SCR) and Tenali Railway station (SCR) under this category.
Under the buildings category, Ajmer Workshop of North Western Railway was awarded the first prize. Certificate of merit was awarded to railway hospital Guntakal (SCR), Electric Traction Training Centre, Vijayawada (SCR) and Divisional Railway Hospital, Pratapnagar (WR).
"Railways have been consistently implementing various energy conservation measures like energy efficient LED lighting and others over the years," the statement said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...